College is a time for exploration. Picking an academic major is a critical piece of the journey. But amid dozens of choices, the decision-making process can be cluttered for some students.
What about earlier exposure to career possibilities? We’re pleased to see Virginia leaders, schools and employers join forces to give students a path with potential that starts before college.
Last month, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and 20 educational institutions across the commonwealth partnered to create an innovative cloud computing program. It’s the study of, as Microsoft puts it, “the delivery of computing services” — servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics and intelligence — which drives communication on the internet: the “cloud” of information.
“The field of cloud computing is growing and dynamic, and we know that for our commonwealth to reach new heights and remain a national leader in tech talent, we must build seamless pathways from classrooms to careers at all education levels,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a statement.
There is undeniable demand for more trained workers in the cloud computing field. According to a statement from Chief Workforce Development Adviser Megan Healy, Virginia job postings calling for these skills increased from around 5,000 per month in September 2016 to 20,000 per month today.
As Amazon inches closer to opening its new headquarters in Arlington, each school can integrate AWS Educate cloud skills into its curriculum. Designed for students ages 14 and up, the platform provides training tools, as well as opportunities to connect with employers. The participating schools in the cloud computing program include:
Four school districts in Northern Virginia (Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun)
Ten community colleges (Northern Virginia, J. Sargeant Reynolds, John Tyler, Thomas Nelson, Blue Ridge, Patrick Henry, Dabney S. Lancaster, Tidewater, New River and Lord Fairfax)
Six universities (George Mason, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth, Old Dominion, Hampton and Virginia State)
Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and George Mason University (GMU) will pilot the bachelor’s cloud computing degree. Admissions requirements are expected later this year; High school students will have the opportunity to receive early college credit and NOVA students will have avenues to turn their associate’s degree into a bachelor’s degree at GMU.
The cloud computing program is a sliver of Virginia’s broader Tech Talent Investment Program (TTIP) — a core component of the commonwealth’s pitch to land Amazon HQ2. The initiative’s goal is to build a pipeline over the next two decades of 25,000 students with related bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Fields include computer science and computer engineering, as well as computer game design and digital society.
As the universities drive the enrollment and education, the commonwealth will provide tax incentives, transportation upgrades and funding to help propel some of the needs for the TTIP. These include facilities, equipment and faculty members.
A GMU example: Drawing on its Arlington campus, the school will expand its presence in the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, opening the Institute for Digital Innovation. Picture mixed-use spaces with students, faculty and corporate and community partners engaging in multidisciplinary centers.
After graduation, high-paying jobs are right in the commonwealth’s backyard. Forbes ranked the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria region as one of the top five 2019 cities for cloud computing jobs and cited a median salary of $146,350.
Right now, undergraduate GMU students are expected to declare their major once they have earned 60 credits — the halfway point to the minimum graduation requirement for most programs. Academic advisers and career consultants are there — and should still be there — to help undecided students at every campus.
Tech jobs are not for everyone and academic majors are not an automatic determinant of career success. But earlier integration of high school curriculum, college degrees and qualified employers is one way to help students make the most of their costly college credits and position them for later successes.
— Chris Gentilviso
