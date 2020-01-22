In our editorial “Honor the brave on both sides of the struggle” published last month, we strongly endorsed a movement initiated by Richmond attorney Donald E. King and backed by Richmond City Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to erect a statue on Monument Avenue in tribute to 14 Civil War Medal of Honor recipients. The men, all attached to the U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment, were each awarded the nation’s highest military decoration for selfless acts of bravery during fierce fighting at the Battle of New Market Heights in September 1864.
The effort to memorialize these men — seven of whom were Virginians — is being led by a group called the Honor the 14 Foundation. Gray, whose district includes the most prominent stretch of Monument Avenue, first proposed a resolution in December requesting $5,000 in seed money for the foundation. On Tuesday, the City Council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee unanimously approved the resolution to assist with the fundraising efforts to honor these soldiers. The full council will vote on the measure this Monday. We hope there will be a unanimous approval.
We believe a monument dedicated to those men is well-deserved and fitting. As a tribute to honorable men, the theme is appropriate to Monument Avenue. It would help tell a more complete story of the Civil War from all perspectives, which is not such an unorthodox idea. For more than 20 years, the superintendents of the National Park Service’s Civil War battlefields have worked to expand the descriptions and interpretations of events in both the North and South to provide visitors with a fuller context of what happened in each particular theater of war. In a similar fashion, a statue of the 14 would expand the imagery and context of Richmond’s most historic avenue.
And, rather than placing this statue on an island in the middle of a busy intersection viewable only from a vehicle or sidewalk, why not erect it directly on the grassy, tree-lined median? Place it somewhere accessible, where passersby can stop to admire the sculpture, read the inscription and learn the story of these 14 extraordinary heroes? Should that not be feasible, why not remove the statue of Mississippian Jefferson Davis, leaving behind the colonnade, and replace his likeness with a tribute to those heroic soldiers?
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.