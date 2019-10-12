Online communication is a critical ingredient for 21st-century life. Great ideas at the kitchen table can turn into small businesses operated from the living room. Appointments at the doctor’s office can be augmented by telehealth checkups. Emergency alerts about incoming severe weather can save lives.
Every area of Virginia, including our most tucked away rural corners, can reap the rewards of reliable internet access. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission helped advance the cause, authorizing almost $62 million toward rural broadband efforts in 14 states over the next decade.
More than one-third of that funding will go to Southwest Virginia. The provider will be Sunset Digital Communications, serving almost 7,000 homes and businesses. The breakdown by county is Buchanan (626); Dickenson (1,671); Lee (1,018); Russell (2,556); Tazewell (714); Washington (9); and Wise (404).
“Fast and reliable broadband access promises to open up major new opportunities for the economy, education, health care, and numerous other aspects of our lives,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, in a statement. “The Federal Communication Commission’s landmark $24 million investment in gigabit-speed broadband for Southwest Virginia has the potential to reshape our future. This support will help close the digital divide.”
Speed is one reason why. Virginia is one of the states receiving gigabit fiber, with minimum speeds of 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) for downloads and 500 megabits per second (Mbps) for uploads. Those far exceed the state definition of “broadband” (at least 10 Mbps for downloads and 1 Mbps for uploads), or the FCC’s “benchmark” threshold (25 Mbps for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads).
The Commonwealth Connect report compiled by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration earlier this year provides context for the lopsided landscape of high-speed connections. Thanks to a rich supply of data centers, 70% of all internet traffic by data volume flows through Northern Virginia. But a 2015 FCC report found nearly 2 in 3 rural Virginians lacked broadband access.
The best assessment of the issue arguably includes no numbers. “The difficulty of precisely defining the scope of the unserved population has long hindered the availability of rural broadband,” the Commonwealth Connect report said. “Perfect scoping of the problem isn’t necessary.”
Action from multiple parties breeds solutions. The FCC’s latest round of funding is a step forward — a joint effort between a private utility and federal agency. Now, consumers shouldn’t rest until these dollars result in reliable service for their communities.
The FCC announcement explained that providers have a required buildout of 40% of the assigned homes and businesses within three years, with an increase in buildout by 20% in each subsequent year. The full buildout must be completed in six years.
And what about choice? The Commonwealth Connect report admitted that internet options are often scarce, as “companies generally invest in areas where they can be the sole source of service.” Forty-seven percent of Virginians lived inside a census block with one or no provider meeting the FCC’s 25 Mbps-by-3 Mbps baseline, the report said.
What good is “high-speed” service with higher costs and lower quality? We hope more providers will see the value of investing and competing in our rural Virginia communities.
— Chris Gentilviso
