Virginia prides itself on being the nation’s birthplace of liberty, home to the Founding Fathers who championed freedom and equality. The state took a step forward this past week when the General Assembly passed historic legislation that would prohibit discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Senate Bill 868, known as the Virginia Values Act, now heads to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam. Currently, there are laws in Virginia that prohibit discrimination in housing, credit eligibility and public employment on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion.
This measure would update those statutes to add sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as ensure that age and veteran’s status are consistently covered throughout existing Virginia nondiscrimination laws. It also would update the law to create protections in private employment and public accommodations on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, disability, status as a veteran, pregnancy, or childbirth or related medical conditions.
“The passage of this bill is a message to the people of Virginia that our commonwealth, and America, values and welcomes every individual for who they are,” state Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, the bill’s sponsor and the legislature’s first openly gay member, said in a statement.
LGBTQ advocates hail the measure, saying it will provide much-needed protections. Virginia will join 20 other states, Washington, D.C., and more than 250 municipalities across the nation to have laws that ban this sort of discrimination, according to Equality Virginia.
As Vee Lamneck, the group’s executive director, wrote in an RTD op-ed last month, without the new law, “The reality is gay and transgender Virginians can be fired from their jobs, evicted from their homes and turned away from public places just for being who they are. It’s a situation that is all too real.”
That sort of discrimination is wrong. Virginia should be welcoming to all, and we urge Northam to sign this into law.
— Pamela Stallsmith
