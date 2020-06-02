Richmond saw its fifth day of protesting on Tuesday as Virginia and the nation continued to reel from the homicide last week of George Floyd, the African American who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Floyd died after a white officer pressed his knee for several minutes into his neck — even as the victim pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. The horrific incident, described as a “21st century lynching,” was captured by a cellphone video and went viral.
Protesters took to downtown Richmond’s streets starting Friday, but the demonstrations soon escalated into looting and rioting that saw businesses ransacked, buildings defaced with graffiti and vehicles burned over the next several days. The swatch of destruction stretched from near Capitol Square to Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Broad Street to Hermitage Road.
On Sunday — after two nights of rioting in Richmond — Gov. Ralph Northam issued an emergency declaration to authorize the mobilization of the National Guard and other resources and established an 8 p.m. curfew.
Monday evening, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) came under fire after officers dispersed tear gas on what was depicted as a peaceful demonstration at the graffiti-strewn Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. In an extraordinary move, the RPD and then Mayor Levar Stoney later apologized.
First, the RPD tweeted, “To our peaceful protestors (sic): We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument. Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors (sic). The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”
Less than two hours later, shortly before 10 p.m., the narrative changed. Richmond Police tweeted, “Chief [William] Smith just reviewed video of gas being deployed by RPD officers near the Lee Monument and apologizes for this unwarranted action. These officers have been pulled from the field. They will be disciplined because their actions were outside dept protocols and directions given.”
And in an even bolder move, Stoney agreed to meet with “peaceful protesters” outside City Hall on Tuesday at noon, tweeting he wanted “to say sorry. I want to listen.”
Hundreds showed up. Stoney was heckled. Smith was booed. Their voices were drowned out amid jeers, screams and calls for police firings. The two were barely able to utter a full sentence of apology, as they quickly lost control of the tension-filled event.
The time for confronting festering racial tensions is long overdue. But it is also time to sit down together and acknowledge what’s happened over the past week. It’s time for local and state leaders to acknowledge the violence and destruction that’s spread across Virginia. It’s time for all protesters to be peaceful.
The First Amendment guarantees freedom of expression. Protesters enjoy the constitutional right to free speech, a tenet we hold dear. But they don’t have a right to rampage and destroy. We live in a civil society, one that is governed by the rule of law.
The ongoing protests in Richmond underscore the anger and hurt that many in our community feel over the lingering, open sore of racism and the series of deaths nationwide of African Americans by police. That brutality has no place in our nation. Protests continue to spread across Virginia, from Hampton Roads to Luray to Lynchburg to Blacksburg.
The protests should be handled on the state level, not national. Monday night, President Donald Trump announced the mobilization of “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers” to quell “lawlessness” across the country if governors did not use the National Guard to shut down the protests. That is the wrong approach. Imposing national martial law isn’t the answer. Strong state and local leadership is.
Northam, in his first public appearance Tuesday since the protests began, didn’t blantantly condemn the wanton destruction caused by rioting. He spoke of how our country “is in a moment of turmoil, and we have to talk about it.”
Racism and discrimination, he said, “aren’t locked in the past.” They didn’t disappear with the Civil Rights Act but rather evolved into different, pernicious forms. He spoke of wanting to meet with police chiefs, holding a statewide day of prayer and an equity audit of the state code that would focus on criminal justice and public safety.
Our leaders talk about listening. Protesters want to be heard. We all need to open our hearts to the pain caused by racism. But everyone needs to acknowledge unpeaceful protests that harm communities.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.