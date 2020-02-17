On Monday, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond released a statement announcing the establishment of its Independent Reconciliation Program “to assist in the healing of those who were sexually abused as minors by Catholic clergy.”
The program, which will be administered by Richmond-based BrownGreer, a claims administration and litigation management service, is part of Bishop Barry Knestout’s 2018 commitment to facilitate healing for the victim survivors of the clergy sexual abuse scandal. Victims have until April 3 to file a claim.
On the diocesan website, https://assistance.richmonddiocese.org, Knestout acknowledges the pain of those who were harmed, writing: “We will never be able to fully compensate for the harm done and we recognize there are many routes that might be followed to achieve justice. We believe this to be the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.”
Catholics throughout the area were stunned when, in February 2019, the Richmond diocese released a list of 42 priests who were accused of sexually abusing children. The Richmond list was released the same day the Diocese of Arlington released the names of 16 accused priests, including one accused as recently as 2007. The two Virginia investigations came after the nation learned of the shocking report by a 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that found 301 priests within the state's six Catholic dioceses had sexually abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years.
As we have noted here before, more than 1,000 priests have served in the Richmond Diocese since its inception in 1820 — and the vast majority have been good and holy men. But in the eyes of the abused and the parents who entrusted their children to those offenders, the entire church bears the blame. Whether in despair or disgust, many of the faithful left the church. Will they come back? The Catholic Church has much work to do to regain the trust of its flock. But actions speak far louder than words and we are encouraged to see Knestout taking these necessary steps.
— Robin Beres
