Nearly two months before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic, a U.S. nursing home outside Seattle already had a sense of helplessness.
On Jan. 29, a nurse at the Life Care Center of Kirkland dialed 911. A patient in her 80s was struggling to breathe. The Seattle Times reported that this was the center’s first encounter with a critical COVID-19 symptom — shortness of breath.
Life Care was a top-rated facility by Medicare, with four stars out of five for staffing, and a full five stars for quality measures and overall services. “We are confident that with guidance from CMS, we will be able to continue to be a top-rated facility going forward,” the facility said earlier this month.
No rating provides solace for families watching someone they care about fall ill through a window. The severity of COVID-19 has exposed our broken system of long-term care. This reality existed long before 2020, and anyone in the Richmond region who has tried to find a suitable facility for a loved one knows the struggle.
Of 31 nursing homes listed by Medicare within 25 miles of the city, 17 have one or two stars out of five for an overall rating. One of those 17 spaces is the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County. Canterbury’s first COVID-19 case was reported on March 18. One month later, as of this writing, a nationwide high of at least 45 people are dead.
“No facility, no group could have been prepared,” Dr. Jim Wright, medical director at Canterbury, said in a press briefing this past Friday.
How will we respond? The evidence from the virus is clear. Placing vulnerable populations in poor health and in tight, underfunded spaces, with underpaid staff lacking adequate protective equipment, is not a solution.
Regardless of when the virus peaks, there is no time to waste. Each day, 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 years old, with the final group reaching that mark in 2030. The need for adequate long-term care and a stable supply of home health care workers is only going to grow.
If care is ever going to be improved, we have to judge quality in better ways than by a few columns of stars. Residents, families and direct caregivers need bigger says in the discussion. They’re the ones fighting through dangerous settings on a daily basis.
Not every senior is well enough to age in place. But aging in peril is an unacceptable option.
— Chris Gentilviso
