The announcement from NASA that next month — for the first time in nearly a decade — American astronauts will lift off in an American rocket from American soil, was uplifting news. Barring bad weather or a last-minute malfunction, on May 27 at 4:32 p.m., Col. Robert Behnken, U.S. Air Force, and Col. Douglas Hurley, U.S. Marine Corps (retired), will lift off on a Falcon rocket and pilot the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station (ISS).
The event marks a historic joint venture between NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. This will be the first time a commercially owned spacecraft will carry humans into space.
As NASA notes on its website, the manned launch begins a new era in spaceflight as the American astronauts head to the ISS, where they will stay for as long as 110 days. There is no set return date. According to the space agency, the “specific mission duration will be determined once on station based on the readiness of the next commercial crew launch.”
Upon conclusion of the mission, Crew Dragon will depart the space station and return to Earth with Behnken and Hurley on board. After splashdown off the coast of Florida, the two will be picked up by SpaceX’s Go Navigator recovery vessel.
If all goes well, NASA will certify Crew Dragon for regular, long-duration missions to the space station. The manned missions will help provide invaluable training for the space agency’s crewed Artemis program that will send astronauts to the moon by 2024 and Mars after that.
Teaming with private sector companies like SpaceX and Boeing has helped make spaceflight significantly more affordable for the American space agency. The Crew Dragon program means the U.S. will no longer need to pay Russia as much as $82 million for transporting our astronauts to and from the ISS.
In these days of limited travel, it’s heartening to know that once again there will be manned space launches. For many of us confined to home, standing out in the backyard at night observing the heavens has provided a small sense of escape — and the vastness of space offers a promise that out there lies undiscovered wonders and unlimited freedom. We wish astronauts Behnken and Hurley good luck and safe travels.
— Robin Beres
