On Jan. 20, the first U.S. case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Washington state. Two months and around 10,000 cases later, American adults are coming to grips with the severity of the pandemic.
As of Thursday afternoon, in Virginia, outside of essential services like groceries and pharmacies, public gatherings of more than 10 people are to be avoided. Individuals older than age 65 or with chronic health conditions are advised to self-quarantine. Restaurants are emailing instructions for carry-out orders. Workers are experiencing layoffs and filing for unemployment benefits.
Then, there are our children. Schools in central Virginia are closed until mid-April and local libraries are also shuttered. Our youngest minds see the fear in their adult caretakers’ eyes. Amid all the volatility, we must work to keep kids engaged.
Local school districts are working on the fly to help ease the strain families are experiencing. Richmond Public Schools (RPS) set up a robust page for parents. Lessons are divided by grade and subject, with learning plans, activities and timeframes. Examples range from 60 minutes of weather observations for sixth graders, to 20 minutes of counting around the house for pre-K students.
In Chesterfield, librarians are sharing videos on social media about how to access ebooks. A Midlothian Middle School staffer reminded students they can send questions via Canvas, a school communication platform. She assured viewers that the library will continue to provide support.
What about families who face hurdles to learn from home? Each weekday through March 27, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) are operating mobile technology hubs. From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., vans at four high schools — Deep Run, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage and Highland Springs — will offer computer repair services. HCPS also planned to support up to 400 students and staff with hotspots at those sites.
Earlier this week, Hanover County Public Schools handed out paper learning packets for households without reliable internet during the closures. Like RPS, Hanover built a Google Drive page with folders containing learn-from-home materials.
“Above all, we understand that families have different challenges at home during this time,” wrote Michael Gill, Hanover’s school superintendent.
We agree. No digital resource or conversation will fully replace the normalcy of the school bus, lunch with friends or afterschool activities. But no family should feel alone. There are avenues to access help.
— Chris Gentilviso
