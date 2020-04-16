If you’re reading this at 11 a.m. and you already maxed out your recommended calories for the day, we feel for you. Stay-at-home orders from state and local governments should come with refrigerator padlocks.
For the privileged employees who can work from home, those not working and those still heading out the door for work, routines have been shredded. Schools, gyms and restaurants are closed. Hospitals and nursing homes forbid visitors. Vacations have been postponed. Weddings and funerals are on hold. Let’s face it: It’s a stressful time. We’re spending more time indoors, and the only thing getting a serious workout is the microwave.
We’re trying to cook more healthfully during this time of uncertainty. But can roasted chicken and vegetables be considered diet food if you eat four servings at a time? Isn’t it an act of patriotism to order takeout burgers and fries to keep local businesses afloat?
Of course, the advice for controlling weight gain is to use common sense. Try to eat on your normal schedule. Plan your snacks and put them in containers. Move your work station around the house or apartment to avoid boredom. And set up shop away from your favorite cupboard.
That’s not to say everyone dealing with stay-at-home mandates is finding their inner Homer Simpson. Plenty of people are using the time wisely by cleaning out drawers and painting bedrooms. Some people are sticking with those New Year’s resolutions and demonstrating discipline with food and exercise.
If you’re not one of them, it’s OK.
Kimberly Hershenson, a New York City therapist and eating disorder specialist, told the New York Post she’s seeing clients return to emotional eating habits due to stress.
“People binge because they feel everything is going wrong in their life, so who cares if they gain weight, too?” she said.
If you’re one of them, cut yourself some slack. Post-pandemic, there will be plenty of time to get back to sensible eating and going to the park. Have hope.
— Adapted from The Chicago Tribune
