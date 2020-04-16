Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, EASTERN, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&