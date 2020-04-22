Heaven knows there is precious little to celebrate about COVID-19 and the burdens and restrictions it has placed on all of us. These are difficult days — so when there is upbeat news, we are happy to pass it along.
It turns out staying home does have some benefits. According to The Associated Press, since Americans began to observe shelter-in-place requirements last month, crime rates have been plummeting — by double digits in many instances. In New York City, major crime dropped by 12%. In Los Angeles, crime statistics fell 30% from the same period last year. Drug-related arrests are down 42% in Chicago, and overall crime is down 10%.
Times are tough for drug traffickers as significant reductions in both supply and demand have curtailed their ability to do business. Closed bars, empty streets and a general ban on nightlife has put the kibosh on illegal drug sales.
And while cocaine prices are soaring and heroin is almost impossible to find, synthetic drugs are taking the biggest hit. Most of the chemicals needed to make methamphetamines and fentanyl come from China. Those supply chains have all but dried up. One of the biggest manufacturers of the necessary chemicals is a now-shuttered, state-subsidized company in Wuhan, the very epicenter of the COVID-19 virus. And the few drugs Mexican cartels are making are proving nearly impossible to get into the U.S. Border closures and the near-cessation of air travel have presented challenges to drug traffickers trying to move their product.
And our sheltering at home has resulted in other good news as well. Emergency room visits for non-COVID-19 related issues have dropped — partly in response to fewer automobile accidents and sports-related injuries. And, perhaps even more exciting is the AP story Wednesday detailing what our lack of activity and driving has done for the planet. Air pollution has plunged 30% so far this year in the northeastern U.S. and by a whopping 50% in Rome, Italy. Mother Nature is wasting no time using this opportunity to do a thorough scrubbing of the environment.
We all want to get out of the house and back to work. That will come in good time. Until then, let’s use this pause in our busy lives to enjoy the cleaner air, the brighter days and the safer neighborhoods.
— Robin Beres
