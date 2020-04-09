One of the most unexpected but uplifting parts of social distancing has been a revival of communal singing. Quarantined Italians started the trend, taking to balconies to sing. Some Italians have been singing their national anthem. The Spanish were the next to take up the balcony-singing. And now, like the virus, the trend has hopped continents — to Canada. People in Montreal went to their balconies to sing. From there it spread nationwide, with people across Canada singin in unison the song “Courage” by The Tragically Hip.
All this quarantine singing raises the question: What songs in the American songbook should we turn to? Humans are a social species and we need something to keep our spirits up during self-isolation. Our criteria: The songs must be uplifting, they must be vaguely appropriate to the situation and they must be written by an American.
Here are some possibilities:
1. “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This might be too obvious, but nothing wrong with that. There’s symmetry: Francis Scott Key had to wait “through the perilous night,” for “dawn’s early light” to see that “our flag was still there.” So are we, in a more metaphorical sense.
2. “America the Beautiful.” Another classic patriotic song that is well-known and easy to sing.
3. “This Land is Your Land.” Another one we all learned in school.
But what about more popular songs — in the pop chart sense of the word? Canadians turned to rock stars, and even the Spanish and Italians included songs from the pop charts. What are our comparable songs?
4. “Sweet Virginia Breeze” by Steve Bassett and Robbin Thompson. This is now one of Virginia’s official state songs. It’s everything we need right now — upbeat, even vaguely religious and appropriately seasonal: “Lord, you know He must’ve been thinking ‘bout me when he planted that very first dogwood tree.”
5. “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne. Now we’re moving from uplifting to defiant: “Hey, baby, there ain’t no easy way out / Hey, I will stand my ground / And I won’t back down.” The song was a big hit for Petty in 1989. He even played a quieter — but just as determined — version of the song following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. If anyone needs their spine stiffened, this song should do it.
6. “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson. The opening lines say it all: “On the road again / just can’t wait to get on the road again . . .”
This is hardly an exhaustive list, more of a tease to get people thinking about the possibilities. However, it’s clear what song we should be singing once this is over. Milton Alger and Jack Yellen got a previous generation through the Depression by singing: “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times
