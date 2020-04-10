Life might be a standstill for most of us, but spring has arrived in all its glory. It’s little wonder that thousands of people, tired of being homebound, are itching to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Taking a long walk is a great idea, of course, one that most of us are enjoying — too many, in some cases. On March 23, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy issued a statement urging people to stay off the beloved footpath. It seems so many people are escaping to the 2,200-mile trail that trailhead parking lots are exceeding capacity, there are long waits for picnic tables, and trash cans and privies are overflowing. Many of the trail’s most popular spots are experiencing record-breaking crowds — which is completely antithetical to social distancing. Since the trail, which runs through 14 states, is the responsibility of the National Park Service, which has not officially closed the trail, there is little local authorities can do little to keep people away. It’s incumbent upon all of us nature lovers to do our part. Please stay off the trail until the all-clear is sounded. There are plenty of other places to walk.
***
For those not into hiking and happy to stay home, here’s some news: The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority now is allowing distilleries to ship booze directly to in-state consumers. The state authority says this will help ease the economic distress many Virginia distilleries are experiencing with COVID-19 and it will help encourage bored consumers to stay home. Of course, there are some rules in place so adults don’t order too much and young kids don’t try to skirt the rules. For instance, distillers can’t sell more than six bottles of spirits or two cases of low-alcohol beverage coolers to one consumer in a single month; and orders must be placed and signed for by an adult who is at least 21 years old.
And, if that’s not enough to wet your whistle, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that he is also allowing restaurants and distilleries to sell mixed drinks on a takeout and delivery basis. Wow! When this is all over, some people might not even remember there was a crisis.
***
Believe it or not, there are some upsides to staying home. Americans are not doing a lot of the things that could land them in an emergency room. Thanks, in part, to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, police and hospitals are reporting that fewer DUIs are being issued and there are fewer traffic accidents with injuries. And, people aren’t engaging in contact sports and other activities that might result in a sprained ankle or head injury. Now that we can get booze delivered to our homes, let’s hope this good run doesn’t end.
***
Being homebound is financially affecting millions — including future Army recruits. Because the Army has ceased most of its basic training activities due to the COVID-19 crisis, scores of young men and women who enlisted in the Army are experiencing significant delays as to when they will ship out for basic training. For many of these future soldiers, the wait is creating significant financial hardship. In response, the Army has created a new program that provides monetary assistance — equivalent to the pay of an active-duty private — to recruits who have their basic training dates rescheduled. Local battalion commanders can evaluate individual situations based on the recruit’s current financial status. Future soldiers receiving the active-duty pay will be required to continue to meet physical fitness and other pre-basic training requirements.
***
And speaking of soldiers, Bob McDonnell, the former governor of Virginia, and a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, has a new gig. He has joined Newsmax TV as an on-air contributor. McDonnell will bring his wealth of experience as a 14-year member of the Virginia House of Delegates, a state attorney general and the commonwealth’s 71st governor to provide political and legal analysis for the cable news show. He will focus on issues related to the Trump administration, the 2020 election as well as current events and hot topics. “It’s a thrill to be part of Newsmax TV and providing honest commentary on the many issues facing America,” McDonnell said in a statement released this past week. “Newsmax is known for telling it like it is with candor and civility, and that’s the way it should be in this country.” We wish him much success in his new venture.
— Robin Beres
