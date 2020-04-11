We asked the Rev. Gary D. Jones, rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Easter Sunday and religious worship in general. Jones has been the rector at St. Stephen’s since 2005.
What concerns are you hearing from your parishioners? How is your church coming together?
We are hearing a lot of concern for the most vulnerable — elderly people, some of our most devoted parishioners; people with compromised immune systems; people who are bereaved and now are all the more lonely; and many hardworking people who have lost their incomes.
And of great concern are young parents who already had their hands full before the outbreak, and now have extra responsibilities tending to children without child care or school while they struggle to stay employed.
But interestingly, we’re seeing these concerns translate into action. Adversity often brings out the best in people, and we’re seeing that here and in other faith communities.
Parishioners are systematically checking on each other by phone, text or email, just letting each other know they care. Our food ministry is stronger today. As an emergency distribution center, we are following strict protocols, but donations are up, allowing us to feed more people than ever. The Underground Kitchen is cooking up a storm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our parish kitchen. We have a curbside service to support the Underground Kitchen, and our Farmers Market has shifted from a bustling social environment to a carefully controlled one, providing a safe, outdoor alternative to indoor food shopping. And, we’re coordinating with partner ministries, from Re:Work Richmond, our employment ministry with St. Peter’s Church and the City of Richmond, and with other East End partners like the Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School.
What has been your experience with virtual worship services? Are there more, as many or fewer people attending online services?
It’s been fascinating and a lot of work, but also fun! Episcopalians are known for their beautiful worship and this difficult season is bringing about a new sort of beauty as we blend ancient liturgies with modern technology. Children and the elderly can videotape themselves at home, reading a prayer from the 4th century, a poem from the 17th century, a prayer of Thomas Merton from the 20th century or a reflection written yesterday.
Having so many different people contributing to the experience from their homes is not the same as the magisterial splendor of worship in a Gothic church, but it has a beauty and transcendence of its own. And since folks can tune in anytime they want, from any place, even dressed in their pajamas — yes, we’re seeing a spike in attendance with online services!
Are there any Bible passages you find to be most prescient for weathering the crisis?
It’s funny, just about every passage we have been reading from the lectionary lately seems to have its own distinctive poignancy. When Jesus cries, “Lazarus, come out!” how could you not ponder the day when we’ll all be called out of our places of isolation? What was Lazarus’ new life like? What will ours be like? Then, there’s the Garden of Gethsemane and the forsakenness of the cross. The loneliness and isolation of our own day echoes through the centuries. And yet, when folks go looking for God in even the most desperate situations, God has a way of showing up. An Easter message if I ever heard one!
But one passage that occurred to me early in this experience of social distancing is this teaching of Jesus on prayer, “Whenever you pray, go into your room and shut the door …” Isn’t it interesting that public health officials, governors and others are now saying what Jesus said 2,000 years ago?
And if we can resist the need to stay on our screens, Zoom all day and watch Netflix every night, then maybe we will discover some of the vast riches of the “inner room” at the core of every human being.
Meditation and contemplation are not only about stress reduction; they’re about discovering a wellspring of compassion and deep connection to all humans and all of God’s creation.
What will be your message to congregants searching for stability amid the public health and economic crises?
There is a story in the Gospel about the disciples crossing the Sea of Galilee when a violent storm suddenly arose. The disciples were sure they were going to drown, but Jesus was asleep in the stern. The disciples cried out, “Don’t you care that we are perishing?” And Jesus woke and said, “Peace, be still,” and there was a dead calm. Our source of stability and peace — in good times and bad — is always with us.
What are the spiritual challenges that face society at this time?
The great Anglican priest and poet John Donne famously said, “No man is an island, entire of itself,” but it has felt that we were starting to believe otherwise, walling ourselves off from other nations, from the poor, immigrants and people of different races. Donne went on to say, “Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main …any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.” We are starting to realize that we are far more connected to one another than we had imagined.
The fact that what happens in Wuhan, China can so profoundly affect people in Italy, Spain, Britain and America might be sign of a greater truth. We belong to each other. The great gift of monotheism is the insight that, if there is one God, then we are all brothers and sisters, no matter what we believe or where we were born. No man is an island; we ignore that to our peril.
After this period of social distancing, do you think the cessation of in-person Sunday services will have a lasting impact on already dwindling numbers in the pews?
God only knows. Fortunately, we had not experienced dwindling numbers before the pandemic, but maybe the success of online worship resources will be our undoing! No, seriously, I don’t believe that at all. My hunch is that online worship might become a new option for staying connected when one is traveling or ill, or for whatever reason one is unable to go to church. But I doubt virtual church will take away from church-in-the-flesh, though.
During this time of social distancing, people are getting in touch with at least three things:
(1) How much we need to slow down and pay attention to our lives and the people God sends our way;
(2) How much we need to learn about the riches of solitude, contemplation and the vast treasure (what Jesus called “the kingdom of God”) within; and,
(3) How much we need each other to be whole.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
