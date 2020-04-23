According to a news story in The New York Times, fears of exposing their children to the coronavirus have led parents around the country to cancel well-child doctor visits and delay routine vaccinations. Public health officials told The Times that numbers for immunizations such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) are dropping at a startling rate.
This trend could put millions of children at risk of contracting deadly diseases once considered eliminated in the United States.
In 2019, the nation nearly lost its measles elimination status when it suffered the largest outbreak of the disease in 25 years. This year, with reported doses of the MMR vaccine down by as much 71% from a year ago in some areas, the likelihood of a measles epidemic is frighteningly real.
While most children seem largely unaffected by COVID-19, that is far from true for measles. One out of every 20 infected children will require hospitalization and 1 out of every 1,000 will die.
Please ensure your children are vaccinated.
— Robin Beres
