The arrival of COVID-19 — otherwise known as The Great Fun-Wrecker — has meant the cancellation of thousands of activities across the country. From baseball to graduations to National Zoo outings and everything in between, millions of people are missing out on beloved springtime events. Even those ever-popular air shows held around the nation are among the now-nixed happenings. But for those who love the excitement and jaw-dropping aerial performances of the U.S. military’s two flight demonstration teams at air shows, all is not lost. The Pentagon has something up its uniformed sleeve sure to thrill the entire country. The event, dubbed Operation Strong America, calls for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds to perform joint flyovers in numerous American cities. The mission, which will take place sometime within the next several weeks, is intended as a show of resolve and a lofty tribute “to first responders, essential personnel and military service members” who are on the front lines of this war on our microbial enemy. Although a spokesman with the Navy’s Office of Information says the schedule of events has yet to be finalized, stay tuned and keep your eyes on the skies for some incredible aeronautic acrobatics.
***
Oh, how things have changed. Who would have ever imagined telemarketing calls would eagerly be answered by thousands of homebound Americans? According to a story in The Wall Street Journal, call center representatives are experiencing a tripling in response rates since February. It seems lonely and worried Americans, desperate to hear another human voice, are now quick to answer calls from unknown numbers and strike up a conversation with a stranger. Suddenly, these telephone agents are finding themselves in the role of sounding boards for people who are worried about their kids, their finances or they just want someone to talk to. At times, representatives have gone beyond being a sympathetic ear and called 911 out of concern for an individual’s health. While these understanding people are not medically trained, some now have had to step into the roles of comfort-giver and counselor. We thank them for their compassion and wish them well.
***
Owners of shuttered businesses are anxious to return to work without endangering their employees. As employers look for ways to keep their spaces clean and sanitized, American ingenuity is coming to the rescue. One of the methods that is getting a second look is the practice of eliminating doorknobs. According to Kevin J. Ryan, staff writer for Inc. Magazine, a window manufacturer in Portland, Ore., has removed the doorknobs at its facility and replaced them with hooks so workers are able to open the doors using just their forearms. The company also has placed bright stickers beside light switches and buttons in an effort to remind shift workers to keep those areas sanitized and clean. We have no doubt that hundreds of other new tools and trends will be invented and installed as anxious workers return and America’s economic engine revs up.
***
While we understand military recruiting is suffering during the pandemic, this salute to depravity has us concerned. If you are not familiar with the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” count yourself lucky. The miniseries deals with the dark world of big cat farms and exotic animal breeders. Viewers are introduced into the drug- and crime-infested life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic — a less-than-stellar individual who is serving time for attempted murder. An Air Force recruiting station in Portsmouth, Ohio, has seized on the popularity of the deplorable program to entice prospective recruits. “Have you been so intrigued with the Tiger King that you may be thinking you want a job resembling Joe Exotic carrying a gun or working with animals?” the recruiting office posted, next to images of Joe Exotic. “Well,” the ad continues, “in the Air Force we have a career field that you can do both!” The job the ad references is in reality a law enforcement position that involves working with weapons and military police dogs. We know the ads are meant in good fun — but we’d prefer it if our military recruits came with a lot less baggage and a lot more morals than most of the characters on Tiger King.
— Robin Beres
