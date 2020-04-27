This past week, Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, released a letter on Twitter explaining an earlier decision to ban the display of Confederate battle flags and other symbols on all Marine Corps installations.
Berger noted that he was not making a judgment about the flag’s heritage or what it might mean to some Marines. Rather, the general wrote, it is far more important that every member focus on the symbols specific to the Marine Corps and to the United States.
He stressed that the Corps is “a warfighting organization, an elite institution of warriors who depend on each other to win the tough battles. Anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion must be addressed head-on.”
We applaud the commandant’s decision. The young men and women who volunteer to serve come from all areas of the country and represent every race, color and creed. Teaching them to become one Corps, willing to trust their lives to each other, is challenging enough. It makes no sense for a subset of that fighting force to hang on to the battle flag of a nation that was a sworn enemy of the United States of America, of racial equality and of freedom.
— Robin Beres
Excellent policy. Kudos.
