Americans near and far are doing what they can to help ease critical shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). According to The Wall Street Journal, on Thursday, an aircraft belonging to the NFL’s New England Patriots landed in Boston with 1.2 million N95 masks. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was able to purchase the equipment from Chinese manufacturers but had no way to transport them to the U.S., the WSJ reported. That’s when Patriots owner Bob Kraft volunteered the team’s plane. Kraft and his family spent $2 million transporting the masks. “I’ve never seen so much red tape in so many ways and obstacles that we had to overcome,” Kraft said. “In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us.”
***
Making a difference is exactly what faculty at the University of Richmond are doing with their PPE assets. After classes at the university moved to online learning, chemistry professor Mike Leopold knew that across the campus, science laboratories were empty and the safety gear in them was going unused. “I realized that in the transition to remote learning, we would have a number of boxes of gloves sitting around in our labs for months,” he said. “I thought why not make great use of them now and help keep those on the front lines fighting this pandemic safe.” As a result, UR chemistry and biology professors, in collaboration with administrators, donated nearly 7,000 pairs of safety gloves to the Central Virginia Incident Management Team to be delivered to health care providers across the state who are most in need of supplies. “We are delighted to help assist in this small way. We hope it encourages others,” Leopold said. We do, too. Kudos to Leopold and the university.
******
We know that good old American ingenuity will eventually figure this out. On March 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to Abbott Laboratories, a medical device maker based in Illinois, for its recently developed five-minute, point-of-care coronavirus test. The OK for Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test is just the latest in a growing number of agency approvals for rapid diagnostic tests that can be used in a variety of screening locations, doctor’s office labs and nursing homes to detect COVID-19 quickly and accurately. The test runs on Abbott’s own platform — a lightweight box about the size of a toaster that weighs about six pounds. The company says it is in the process of delivering 50,000 ID NOW COVID-19 tests per day to the U.S. health care system. The FDA has escalated approvals of other rapid “point of care” tests to several other companies as well. That’s great news — we need to test as many Americans as possible to get an idea of the lethality of this disease.
******
At a loss for dinner ideas? How about chicken wings? Apparently they’re a bargain. According to a UPI news story, the decision to cancel March Madness has resulted in a nationwide glut of chicken wings. Demand for the tasty snacks usually goes up significantly during national sporting events like the Super Bowl and the NCAA’s iconic Division I basketball tournament. In early March, restaurants and bars across the nation were stocking up. But unfortunately, most of those establishments were forced to close, thanks to COVID-19. As a result, according to a spokesman with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “Suppliers stocked a lot of wings, and since there was no March Madness, they’re trying to push them to retail.” The oversupply of the wings has resulted in a significant drop in prices for chicken wings. Next time you do your essential run for groceries, they might be worth checking out.
******
And because life goes on despite this virus — we congratulate Benedictine College Preparatory Headmaster Jesse A. Grapes. On Monday it was announced that Grapes will become the first president of the Benedictine Schools of Richmond. In January, Saint Gertrude High School and Benedictine announced the new organization, which will be formally created this summer. Although the two Catholic schools will merge under one umbrella manager, they will continue to operate independently, with a focus on single-sex education. The girls’ school will move from its current Stuart Avenue location in Richmond to Benedictine’s Goochland campus in time for its 2022 centennial. Although we hate to see St. Gertrude leave the city, the move to a shared campus makes sense — especially for families who have sons and daughters at both schools. Benedictine and St. Gertrude are longtime Richmond institutions and have produced many outstanding citizens and community leaders. We wish the students, faculty and families of both schools every success.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.