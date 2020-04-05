As we all do our part to prevent the community spread of COVID-19 by staying at home or taking precautions when we’re not at home, it’s important for people to remember that what they do for the greater good does not minimize what they should do for their own personal good.
Appreciate the nice days of spring and get outdoors to enjoy them while practicing your distancing from others who have the same idea. Take a walk around your neighborhood and enjoy the fresh air. Go for a drive on roads that are much less crowded than usual.
Some of the rites of spring are lost or on hold, such as March Madness, baseball’s opening day, the Masters golf tournament, horse racing’s Triple Crown and Historic Garden Week for the Garden Club of Virginia’s centennial year.
High school and college spring sports, awards ceremonies and graduations won’t happen, so we should be sure to recognize and congratulate the seniors whose spring revelry was so abruptly ended. Just save the hugs and handshakes for later.
As heartbreaking as this has been, it is still spring even without all those things. The weather will be warm, the flowers will bloom and the sun will spend more time in the sky. There is work to be done in the yard, like there is every spring.
Nevertheless, this is an extraordinarily trying time. Change is among the most challenging things humans face, even if it’s just one aspect of life, such as employment or family issues or personal relationships. During the coronavirus outbreak, however, there is no facet of life that isn’t affected. It’s an all-out attack on everyday routines and everything we look forward to. It is keeping us apart from the ones we love. Even the home you adore becomes a source of cabin fever.
For many, simply remembering that we are all in this together can help, and that includes acknowledging that whatever hardship or frustration we’re going through, there are people whose situations are worse than our own.
Remarkable numbers of area residents are running neighbors’ errands or stepping up to volunteer their time and skills to the cause, while dedicated first responders and health care personnel are going above and beyond, risking their own health to help others.
You can take personal pride in finding the fortitude to endure, and in being the one who takes all the official recommendations to heart. Are you keeping your distance? Don’t be the one railed at in so many social media posts who crowds others in the aisle at the grocery store. This is a time of patience. Don’t be the one who fills the shopping cart with excessive quantities of anything. If we must hoard something these days, let it be love or compassion — not toilet paper.
Experts say that if the wall-to-wall news about the virus is upsetting to you, limit your time with the newspaper or television news. Just get yourself up to date and move on to another activity. Read a book, watch a movie or take a walk and do some birdwatching. There’s nothing wrong with a few hours of escapism.
What should be well understood by now and gaining universal acceptance is that each individual is responsible for his or her own actions. People need to behave as though they already have the disease and understand that even if they are healthy, anyone in their proximity who does have it can transmit it to them.
There is no easy way to get through this, but we can make a difference in the duration of our ordeal by staying home as much as possible and being careful when we must go out.
Scientists across the country and around the world are working every moment of every day to come up with treatments to relieve the symptoms of COVID-19 and a vaccine to defeat it. They are making progress by reducing the lag time between testing and test results. They are making progress by learning that the virus doesn’t seem to mutate, making it easier for a vaccine to target.
If a community ever needed to come together, cooperate and look out for one another, this is it. We will welcome back our daily routines and life as it used to be much sooner if we do.
— Adapted from The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.