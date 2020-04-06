We are in for trying times in the coming days. President Donald Trump, speaking on Saturday, warned that the next week was going to be a “tough” one as the number of Americans who fall ill with COVID-19 will continue to climb.
The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” predicted that “This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives.”
In the next few days, many parts of the United States will reach the apex of the coronavirus crisis — the point at which the rate of deaths and infections climbs to its highest before beginning to fall. As of this writing, confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. already had exceeded 338,000, and more than 9,500 people have perished.
Experts warn the news will be devastating as hospitals and morgues become overwhelmed with cases and fatalities in places like New York, New Orleans and Detroit.
In Virginia, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased 9.14% between Sunday and Monday morning, rising to 2,878 as of this writing. The commonwealth is not expected to reach its peak until late April at the earliest.
The news is extraordinarily grim, and we need to prepare ourselves. But know there are some encouraging signs. In Europe, strict containment measures seem to be working. In both Spain and Italy, the daily increase of confirmed cases has dropped below 5%. The death rates in both nations are at their lowest in more than a week.
And on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the rate of deaths in his state has been “effectively flat for two days.” The rate of hospital admissions has also slowed.
Also on Monday, CNN posted an interview with Jim Malatras, the president of SUNY Empire State College, who offers hope that some newer computer models show a much lower projection of cases than previously thought. “This could suggest that we are indeed, potentially, at the apex or beginning to be at the apex at this moment,” he said. Malatras attributes the optimistic new numbers to strict social distancing practices.
We still have a long and terrible struggle ahead, but there is hope. If those new predictions are to be realized, we must continue to shelter at home. All of April is going to be difficult.
This week, we also will observe both the Christian Holy Week and the Jewish Passover. Later this month, Ramadan begins. Perhaps the best thing we all can do is pray for those on the front lines of the fight and for an end to this global nightmare.
— Robin Beres
