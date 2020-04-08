Virginians, like all Americans, are facing unforeseen hardships created in part by stay-at-home order Gov. Ralph Northam has instituted to curb the spread of COVID-19. The order, while necessary, has resulted in lost income for thousands across the state, at all levels.
The federal government, realizing the difficulties placed on so many Americans, pushed back the federal tax filing and payment deadline of April 15 until July 15. To date, all but three states have changed filing and payment dates to align with the fed’s new deadline.
The three states that have chosen not to join are Idaho, Mississippi — and Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam should consider moving the commonwealth’s May 1 tax deadline.
On March 28, the Opinions Pages published a Q&A with Virginia’s secretary of finance, Aubrey Layne, discussing the economic impact of the coronavirus. The secretary explained that because Virginia’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, as opposed to the federal government’s Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 fiscal year, moving the “tax deadline to match the revised federal tax deadline of July 15 would result in $2.1 billion in tax revenues being recognized in the subsequent fiscal year. This would cause a significant shortfall in the current budget.”
Layne says the commonwealth has taken steps to help Virginia filers. He noted that if they are unable to file by the May 1 date, Virginia offers automatic extensions for up to six months.
But that does little good to taxpayers who owe money and will likely still be out of work on May 1. Jared Walczak, director of state tax policy with the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation notes on the foundation’s website: “In Virginia, the tax payment deadline has been postponed to June 1, but the tax filing deadline is still May 1, which is important because interest starts accruing the next day. Only late payment penalties are waived through June 1, not interest. The Commonwealth is urging everyone to file by May 1 as usual to avoid interest.”
And, as the Virginia Society of CPAs noted in a March 20 letter to Northam, “Virginia returns require the preparation of the federal return as the starting point before making Virginia-specific adjustments. Having a Virginia filing deadline that is earlier than the federal deadline essentially negates the federal extension.”
We understand Northam’s and Layne’s concerns that revenue flows might be interrupted if the deadline is extended. But, almost every other state, every locality and hundreds of thousands of Virginia families are dealing with interrupted revenue streams. Deal with it.
If the governor won’t address the issue, we hope the state legislature takes the matter up when it convenes on April 22. For too many Virginians, financial disaster is looming.
— Robin Beres
