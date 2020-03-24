The pursuit of a college education carries the goal of a steady career path.
In early January, Virginia’s colleges and universities celebrated a record number of bachelor’s degrees for the 2018-19 school year. By mid-March, the coronavirus shuttered campuses across the state. Students moved home and graduations were abruptly canceled. Classes were moved online.
Families are now grappling with job losses and an uncertain economy. As COVID-19 sparks financial shock in households across the country, Virginia is one of a handful of states with a dedicated office to assist student loan borrowers in times of crisis.
In an interview this past week with RTD Opinions, Student Loan Advocate Scott Kemp had a message for borrowers. “Don’t lose hope,” he said. “There are options out there.”
On Friday, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) released detailed guidance for Virginians with student debt and unexpected income changes from the coronavirus. Available at schev.edu/studentloan, the handout summarizes federal relief from the U.S. Department of Education, along with tips from Kemp.
The worst approach is to stop making payments. After 270 days, that can lead to default and collections. Instead, Kemp advises borrowers to consider three active approaches.
Explore the Department of Education’s new Federal Student Aid Loan Simulator. Available at https://studentaid.gov/loan-simulator/, the tool operates like TurboTax, using data to create individualized repayment choices.
Contact your loan servicer. Reach out online, as call centers might be busy or temporarily closed. And while forbearance might be the first option posed by the servicer, that’s only a short-term fix if interest continues to accrue.
“It does offer temporary relief, but in the long run, it makes it worse,” Kemp said.
Instead, Kemp advises borrowers to ask if an income-driven repayment (IDR) program is possible. This plan allows loan payments to keep flowing while recognizing an adjustment in take-home pay. Most IDR plans set monthly loan payments between 10% and 15% of income. But a recent layoff or cut in earnings could result in a payment of $0. IDR plan amounts last for one year, even if income rises in the coming months, which gives borrowers the potential for some relief ahead.
“Realize that your situation is unique,” Kemp said. He is available as a resource, and to connect, Virginians can visit: schev.edu/studentloan
When the General Assembly established the Office of the Qualified Education Loan Ombudsman in 2018, the student loan advocate was envisioned as a bridge between loan borrowers and servicers. A little more than 1 million Virginians carry student debt, and in times where every dollar counts, so does every resource.
— Chris Gentilviso
