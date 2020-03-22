The success of the Chesapeake Bay cleanup has always depended on two basic elements: enforceable goals and the money to achieve them. With the goals established and the Environmental Protection Agency in its watchdog role, the General Assembly has approved serious new funding that will help Virginia meet the 2025 cleanup deadline.
To be clear, Virginia has long supported the bay cleanup effort, building a track record of substantial funding during years of Republican-led legislatures.
But there was anticipation of reinvigorated backing for the bay now that both the executive and legislative branches in Virginia are under Democratic control. Based on the recently approved state budget and passage of associated environmental legislation, the anticipation was well-placed.
Peggy Sanner, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Virginia executive director, lauded the new budget for its “[n]ew initiatives and an unprecedented level of investment,” calling the session “truly remarkable — among the strongest we’ve ever seen in Virginia for clean water.”
The new budget addresses four key areas:
Stormwater runoff pollution is difficult to corral because there is no finite source. When it rains, the filth from roads, sidewalks and parking lots, along with nutrient pollution from animal waste and fertilized lawns, washes into the creeks and rivers that empty into the bay. There are ways to filter and block that pollution.
The Stormwater Local Assistance Fund, which helps localities do precisely that, will receive $50 million over the upcoming two-year period compared with the $10 million appropriated for the program in the current year.
The source of pollution from wastewater treatment plants is relatively easy to pinpoint. Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County are collaborating on a hugely expensive effort to consolidate and improve their sewage treatment facilities. By eliminating old plants and boosting the efficiency and capacity of newer ones, there will be fewer sewage overflows after heavy rains and effluent will be generally cleaner when it is returned to the waterways.
The Virginia budget is putting up $50 million in much-needed new money over the next two years to help with wastewater plant upgrades — funding that has been inconsistent in the past.
The bay oyster population, once a seemingly unlimited fishery on the bay bottom, has suffered near extinction due to disease and overfishing. Referred to as “the bay’s vacuum cleaners,” mature oysters each filter at least 50 gallons of bay water per day. More oysters mean cleaner bay water.
The budget calls for $10 million in new bond financing to construct sanctuary oyster reefs to help achieve oyster restoration goals. The budget also stipulates that the $4 million in oyster restoration and replenishment appropriated this past year will now become a dedicated annual allocation.
Reducing agricultural nutrient pollution, whether it’s fertilizer and manure runoff, or livestock making direct deposits into streams, has been a stubborn aspect of the cleanup effort. The need to install fencing and set up buffers — including forfeiting the use of crop or pasture acreage along waterways — is neither easy nor cheap. Many farmers are more than willing to cooperate, but they also complain that financial assistance has been inadequate for what the program is asking them to do.
Though this Virginia budget does more for the bay overall than prior budgets, it does reduce funding for the state’s Agricultural Cost-Share and related programs. The allocation for the current fiscal year is $83.8 million. But for the new two-year budget, only $95.7 million has been allocated. Advocates such as the CBF say Virginia needs a dedicated annual appropriation of $100 million to combat agricultural pollution, which is needed to ensure it will meet the 2025 deadline for a “clean” bay.
The assembly’s bay-related work this year didn’t end with the budget. After dying in committee year after year, legislation was approved that wrests management of the bay’s menhaden fishery from the legislature and gives it to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, where it will be managed based on science rather than politics. Even Omega Protein Corp., the Reedville company that pulls thousands of tons of menhaden from the bay each year for its omega-3 dietary supplements, has come around to support the change.
With their strong support for the bay effort, lawmakers are cementing Virginia’s place, along with Maryland’s, as a primary patron of the bay program. We can only hope that other states — Pennsylvania in particular — are encouraged to follow suit.
— Adapted from The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg
