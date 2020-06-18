After nearly three weeks of nightly protests, Richmond experienced an unusual occurrence on Wednesday evening: calm.
The whizzing of helicopters, the sounds of sirens, the looting of businesses, the toppling of statues and the clouds of tear gas have left the city in tatters.
In front of the Robert E. Lee statue this past Sunday, we heard the sounds our city deserves: laughter amid spirited picnicking, harmony amid passionate singing and tears of joy from people of all backgrounds, who saw better days ahead for Monument Avenue and Richmond.
Those are the days we want for our city. Barricades are not the answer in Richmond and, right now, we see several that are impeding our city and region from realizing true progress.
The parking cones, caution tape and concrete culverts in front of the Richmond Police Department (RPD) headquarters are despicable. At a time when the community needs more engagement with law enforcement, the wall sends the wrong message of an ongoing war with citizens. We hope RPD knows that.
The destructive clashes between protesters and police that led to such barriers are just as reprehensible. With our city reeling from a historic public health challenge, historic violence only compounds the uphill climb. A boarded-up Richmond can’t recover. We hope Mayor Levar Stoney knows that.
The absence of a sufficient police presence and city leadership has established dangerous precedents over the past few weeks. The acceptance of desecrated property, the latest being the Arthur Ashe statue in broad daylight, is a broken promise. The march of protesters into Stoney’s apartment building is a red line for danger, not a plan for reform. We hope the people know that.
The violence and dereliction of duty distracts from the better cause. How about amplifying the outpouring of civic responses? At this past Saturday’s “5000 Man March Against Racism” in Richmond, George Floyd’s cousin, Tavares, reiterated the true reason for the unrest.
“My cousin perished and he died pleading for his mother, and he died at the hands of police officers,” he said. “That’s what it means to be a black man in this country.”
And one week earlier, a Times-Dispatch report captured the image of the McKeever family. Mother Requel carried a sign that read: “My Sons’ Lives Matter — Signed A Black Mom.” Her 10-year-old son, Rikye, held his sign, “My Life Matters — Signed A Black Boy.”
“This is a time for him to see that he has a voice,” Requel told the RTD.
A just 21st-century Richmond requires democratic processes that place levers of power in responsible hands, not a violent tug-of-war that brings our systems for public safety to the brink of collapse. And newsflash to our current leaders: Richmond’s chapter starts and ends with you, Mayor Stoney and City Council.
On Sunday, Amy Wentz, a candidate in the 8th District race, flagged that this month’s public safety committee meeting was canceled. “Seems like a bad time to be canceling such an important committee that reviews legislation related to RPD and has RPD higher ups in attendance regularly,” she tweeted. “Was looking forward to that discussion.” So were we.
And Ross Catrow’s “Good Morning, RVA” newsletter added context that the committee has not met since February. “Do we even have a public safety committee anymore?” his Tuesday headline asked. Good question. Residents deserve better.
Earlier this month, Councilmember Michael Jones became a lead voice to “defund the police,” but he explained the plan behind that idea. “We’re not talking about getting boots off the ground,” Jones said, according to WTVR-TV. “We’re not talking about RPD going away but we’re talking about RPD looking drastically different than it does today and the reality is this — the people need to own that conversation and help get that conversation going,” Jones said.
The people have owned it. They’ve done their work. Now it’s the mayor and Council’s turn. Own the conversation. Do your job. Work for change. Make a platform that yields the presence our communities have been asking for.
Don’t talk about checks and balances for RPD. Implement them. If police are overrun with calls related to homelessness, mental health and other nonpolicing issues, don’t just commit to the Marcus Alert. Show us the details.
If police use of tear gas truly has no place during peaceful protests, words are shallow. Put a policy in writing. There’s a great blueprint for citizen conduct in the Code of Virginia. It’s a Class 3 felony when done with malicious intent, and a Class 6 felony without such cause.
And don’t sit back and watch the streets decay. After a monthslong pandemic, the public’s patience is thin. Richmond is ready for inclusive change, but that can’t happen by abandoning the basics of public safety. If the violence continues, we might see the kind of change that really makes a difference — at the polls, in November.
— Chris Gentilviso
