Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for men and women in the United States, with 1 in 4 deaths every year caused by this condition. One person dies every 37 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
Saturday marks the beginning of American Heart Month, an annual observance that’s a good opportunity to learn how to prevent heart disease and lead a healthy lifestyle. Too many of us have lost loved ones, friends and colleagues to this insidious disease.
High rates of obesity and high blood pressure among those ages 35 to 64 are putting them at risk for heart disease earlier in life, the CDC says. About half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease — high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.
So watch your diet. Exercise. Regularly monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol. Don’t smoke. February is a month associated with love. It should also be associated with life. Be heart healthy.
—Pamela Stallsmith
