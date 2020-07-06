This past month, the leaders of three of Virginia’s most prominent public colleges — the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University — proposed that the state dedicate $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief for testing on campuses during the 2020-21 school year.
“In our shared view, expanded testing and the associated costs are unavoidable,” wrote presidents Jim Ryan of UVA, Timothy Sands of Virginia Tech and Michael Rao of VCU in a June 8 letter to state Health and Human Resources Secretary Daniel Carey. “Prompt action will allow both for more effective implementation of such testing and for more efficient management of the potential costs.”
Higher ed institutions often turn to money to solve problems, through tuition increases, fundraising, state assistance or other means. Testing certainly will be a key element to ensuring a safe reopening of our colleges and universities. Even if or when a vaccine comes, we expect COVID-19 to be a core part of health services.
But augmenting behavior and practices will be just as critical to controlling the community spread of the coronavirus going forward. Colleges need to innovate to create safe, productive campuses amid COVID-19. There are existing systems that can be adapted.
Coalitions help produce results. Students normally congregate in dining halls to eat and socialize. But they’re also given university IDs that can serve as debit cards at off-campus locations. And the service not only is available to students. It also can be used by faculty, staff and visitors. Has VCU considered expanding its RamBucks program and partnerships with area businesses to create safer contactless purchase or delivery options, and help the local economy?
Incentives breed healthy competition. At UVA, students collect “Sabre Rewards” for attending athletic events such as tennis, softball, track and field, and baseball games. Their support for nonrevenue sports helps them secure a better chance of procuring coveted men’s basketball tickets. Why not implement similar models for wearing face coverings or holding social gatherings in a responsible manner? Tie those activities to reduced health care costs, or academic components such as an attendance grade.
First impressions are powerful. When prospective students tour Virginia Tech’s campus, they meet Hokie Ambassadors. These are current students with great passion for and dedication to their school, and they marshal that enthusiasm toward recruiting future students. Their persuasion and that of similar students at other schools is a cornerstone tool in support of colleges’ bottom lines. Are efforts underway to institute similar corps for public health measures? We’re confident there are students, staff and faculty who would be willing to provide a helping hand in adjusting to COVID-19 safeguards, and ensuring their schools thrive.
And a college education is boosted by real-world experience. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical students were fast-tracked to the front lines of hospitals to help treat patients. Where is that approach for other academic disciplines? Why not assign public administration students to a nearby locality to help with government budget plans or place public health students on the front lines of data collection? A universal internship corps might provide better results than distance learning.
If the classroom is not yet a safe space, just say so. Education can continue. Keep course credits flowing in ways other than crowded lecture halls or Zoom conversations.
Don’t think the school year’s public health and financial challenges will be solved behind closed doors, like we saw with discussions from UVA and the College of William & Mary in April.
Don’t point students and families to PowerPoint presentations that are uncertain at best. VCU’s “Return to Campus Plan” breaks down the phases of returning to campus. The timeline runs from June 15 to August 17 and is shaped by broad capacity restrictions. Will COVID-19’s timeline mirror that proposal?
And don’t think your campus is a T.J. Maxx. In recent weeks, we watched some retail businesses initially reopen by monitoring the capacity of their stores. Staff members at front entrances counted visitors as they walked in and out. Now in Phase 3, hand sanitizer still is readily available and masks are being worn. But masking tape to mark 6 feet of social distance will not work for a web of thousands of students moving from class to class, and building to building.
Set real expectations. Shatter norms. It’s July. Families have deposits down for the upcoming school year, and at this point, a regurgitation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is lazy at best. If students turned in such work for an assignment, they would receive a poor grade.
Campus life will return. We just don’t know exactly when or how. But we do know that reforms for future semesters need to be bigger and bolder than the struggle of this past spring. Virginia’s higher education institutions are beacons of innovation. Now more than ever is the time for them to adapt, just as other businesses have.
— Chris Gentilviso
