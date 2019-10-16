As much-needed rain soaked the streets of downtown Richmond on Wednesday morning, traffic on Broad Street was heavy. At the corner of Harrison Street, a black sedan squeezed toward the curb to make a right turn, narrowly missing the passenger side of a car waiting at a red light.
The Lyft vehicle had a Massachusetts license plate. It makes us wonder: Are Richmond drivers really some of the worst in America? Or, is driving in Richmond just becoming more difficult?
A recent study by QuoteWizard ranked the “Best and Worst Drivers By City.” Richmond landed at No. 10 on the dubious “worst” list.
Using data from “millions of insurance quotes,” QuoteWizard, which helps consumers sort through options, established four factors to assess driver quality and rank cities. Those were accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations like going through a red light or talking on a cellphone.
But insurance quotes are estimates, based on data provided by drivers that can be inaccurate or incomplete. Perhaps another point to consider is the volume of road travel. We sit on busy Interstate 95 and 64 corridors and congestion seems to keep rising.
Last Thursday, the New York Times released “The Most Detailed Map of Auto Emissions in America.” The newspaper analyzed data from Boston University’s Database of Road Transportation Emissions, which converts federal traffic statistics on miles traveled into estimates of fuel used.
The Richmond area saw a 62% increase in auto emissions since 1990. There was a 15% increase per person over that timeframe — a measure showing that population growth did not keep pace with CO2 levels on the roads. “Suburban driving, including commuting” was cited as a major contributor in The Times report by Conor Gately, a postdoctoral researcher at Boston University.
Over the next 20 years, the scope of suburban cars commuting into the city could expand. Population estimates from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia predict sizable increases in the city of Richmond (25,000) and Chesterfield (80,000), Hanover (19,000) and Henrico (60,000) counties.
But what if innovations in the Pulse Corridor Plan encourage more public transportation use? What if remote work opportunities skyrocket? What if gas prices rise?
We can accept some broad conclusions from the QuoteWizard and Boston University studies. More people are driving on Richmond-area roads and insurance quotes show we need to be cognizant of area risks. But before labeling Richmond drivers some of the worst in America, let’s consider the other factors.
— Chris Gentilviso
