Wearing masks, stay-at-home orders and other coronavirus containment practices appear to be helping stem the spread of the highly contagious virus, a study released Monday suggests.

If the United States had not enacted any of the anti-contagion policies since the start of the pandemic, there would be an estimated 4.8 million more confirmed cases — corresponding to 60 million total infections, according to the study published in Nature.

That’s an extraordinary number when you look at the total number of cases reported in the U.S.: 1.9 million, with 112,000 deaths. In Virginia, 51,251 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases had been reported Monday, according to the state Department of Health, with 1,477 deaths.

Researchers at the University of California at Berkeley looked at how interventions in six counties — the U.S., China, France, Italy, Iran and South Korea — affected the spread of COVID-19.

“Our empirical results indicate that large-scale anti-contagion policies are slowing the COVID-19 pandemic,” the study said.

Additionally, a separate study also published Monday in Nature from epidemiologists at Imperial College London estimated the shutdowns saved about 3.1 million lives in 11 European countries, including 500,000 in the United Kingdom, and dropped infection rates by an average of 82% — enough to drive the contagion well below epidemic levels, The Washington Post reported.

So continue social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hygiene. It’s working.

— Pamela Stallsmith

