The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 1,000 points on Monday as news reports indicated the growing probability that the deadly coronavirus could become a global pandemic. Outbreaks of the virus in South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran indicate that governments are a long way from containing the illness called COVID-19.
Outside of China, South Korea has the highest number of confirmed cases — more than 833 as of Monday. South Korea’s Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip warns a nationwide spread is likely. On Monday, Seoul raised the nation’s public health alert system to its highest level, allowing the government to quarantine cities and towns, close schools and restrict movement. Airlines have canceled flights to South Korea and travel agencies have canceled tours.
In Italy, officials on Monday announced cases in that nation had risen to 219 from 152 just a day earlier. Authorities placed 10 northern towns on lockdown and quarantined more than 50,000 people. There have been at least six deaths from COVID-19. Schools and universities in affected areas have been shuttered until March. The Italian prime minister says its military is on standby.
In Iran, state news media have reported at least 12 dead from the virus, with more than 60 others testing positive. Iranian officials have also closed schools and cultural centers in 14 provinces. Both Afghanistan and Armenia have closed their borders with Iran.
In China, the spread of the virus has slowed but it has already deeply impacted the Chinese economy and the ripple effect is being felt across the globe. Closed borders, unprecedented quarantines as well as the closures of schools, historic sites and businesses have brought commerce and tourism to standstills across China and several other nations. Even governments in countries with no or few reported cases are concerned about economic impacts from the illness.
In the United States, the Trump administration is requesting that Congress authorize an emergency spending package to address the virus. Officials are working to minimize the contagion’s impact on American citizens and insulate U.S. supply chains. According to The Washington Post, earlier this month administration officials visited Richmond’s VA Bio+Tech Park to tour its generic pharmaceuticals production facility. The administration hopes to reinforce “Buy American” rules that require federal agencies to buy drugs and medical equipment from U.S. facilities.
It seems likely COVID-19 will continue to spread — at least for the foreseeable future. We hope measures can be taken to protect American citizens and supply chains.
— Robin Beres
