Americans are on edge about the threat of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. Uncertainty about the disease, how it spreads and how severe its impact will become have affected everyday life from traveling to retirement plans as jittery investors managed to drive the stock market down more than 4,000 points last week.
As media reports warn of endangered supply chains and growing numbers of infected people, grocery shelves from Hong Kong to Italy have been emptied by panicked residents purchasing food, water and other supplies necessary for survival in an off-the-grid scenario. And, there has been a global run on medical face masks.
But even as Americans are besieged by dire warnings of this scary new illness, they are overlooking another very contagious respiratory virus that is far more prevalent. The 2019-20 influenza season is just now peaking in the United States. So far, that virus has affected more than 26 million Americans, hospitalized 250,000 of us and killed at least 14,000 people. To keep things in perspective, as of this writing, only 60 Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and none of them has died.
In Virginia alone, there were 8,443 infections reported as of this past Thursday. The Virginia Department of Health reported 773 adult pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths and two pediatric deaths.
During the week ending Feb. 22, the commonwealth looked into seven outbreaks across the state. Nearly 8% of trips to the emergency room or an urgent care center were for flu-like issues. So far there’s been a total of 104 outbreaks across the state during this season. Outbreaks can occur in a range of places, from day care centers and schools to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Across the nation, this flu season — which began early this past October — was marked with a rare early wave of Influenza B, a strain that is more dangerous for children and young adults than for older people.
It was President Franklin D. Roosevelt who reminded Americans that fear can be our greatest enemy. That is especially true in this situation. It does little good to panic, either individually or collectively. This new illness is no exception to that.
Certainly, it is only sensible to take health precautions such as washing your hands often. And having a regularly refreshed kit with several days’ worth of food, water and medications is something that any home within a hurricane zone should have.
But frenzied overreactions help no one. If you are unsure what steps you should take to protect yourself from COVID-19 — and the flu — please check with the Virginia Department of Health at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/ where plenty of information is provided.
— Robin Beres
