We asked Dr. Michael P. McDermott, president and chief executive officer of Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg and chairman of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, about the response to the coronavirus in Virginia. McDermott, an interventional radiologist, serves as chairman of the VHHA COVID-19 Committee and as co-chair of the joint Virginia Department of Health and VHHA COVID-19 Committee.
What is the VHHA’s role during the pandemic?
During public health emergencies, VHHA and its 110 member hospitals work through the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program (VHEMP), which is a partnership between VHHA and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), established in 2002. VHEMP helps facilitate the planning for, and response to, natural disasters, man-made events and infectious diseases. In this situation, Virginia hospitals are collaborating with government officials, public health agencies, first responders, public safety personnel and stakeholders to monitor health care system capacity in the event of any potential patient surge challenges, to track equipment and other resource needs, and to share situational awareness updates.
What are the biggest challenges facing Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities with regard to the coronavirus?
COVID-19 is a new strain of a rapidly spreading virus. We are contending with those complications as we work to treat vulnerable patients and stop community spread. Other logistical challenges include access to testing, health care staff well-being and child care issues, the prevalence of public misinformation about COVID-19, and the inconsistent public practice of social distancing and other safety precautions.
What is the status of the availability of a coronavirus test?
Challenges remain with respect to testing. Hospitals have a need for testing that rapidly returns reliable results. To this point, it is disappointing to say that the testing response in this nation has not adequately met the real-world demands of fighting this virus in our communities. Despite this, Virginia hospitals are problem solving to work around hurdles we encounter. Several Virginia hospitals and health systems are also seeking authorization to process patient test specimens at on-site laboratories to get results sooner, give patients answers quicker and gain insight about the scope of this pandemic.
What are your views on whether all hospital and health care workers should be tested for the coronavirus?
Testing decisions are guided by recommendations from VDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and clinical judgment. Hospitals have implemented screening protocols to ascertain whether a person fits the testing criteria and is symptomatic (fever and respiratory issues such as difficulty breathing). While this applies to hospital personnel as well as members of the public, health care providers have a duty to safeguard the health of staff members to protect them and patients. It’s my sincere hope that expanded testing will enable us to test more members of the public and clinical teams.
What are Virginia hospitals and medical offices doing to protect health care and medical workers, as well as patients?
Screening protocols are important, as is outfitting staff with protective equipment including face shields, masks, gloves and more. COVID-19 has placed a strain on supply inventories, so we are working through regional health care coalitions, government officials, the national strategic stockpile and vendors to acquire more assets. Hospitals have also implemented new visitation policies to limit the risk of exposure for patients and staff. We encourage patients who believe they are ill to contact their health care provider first before visiting a health care facility. Many hospitals have also posted signs informing patients about screening and testing protocols, and the evaluation process prior to entering the premises to protect people.
Is regular medical care going to be disrupted for patients who don’t have the coronavirus?
After careful consideration, Mary Washington Healthcare has canceled elective surgeries and other procedures. Emergency, lifesaving and medically necessary procedures will continue. This proactive step is being taken to ensure the continuity of safe, quality care to meet community health needs. Patients with scheduled procedures are encouraged to consult with their surgeon or doctor to determine appropriate next steps. Other Virginia hospitals are adopting similar policies that are tailored to meet the needs of the communities they serve.
What is the timeline for additional equipment such as respirators and facilities in which to house coronavirus patients?
At times like these, existing resources can be stretched thin due to increased treatment needs. In addition to the ventilator and respiratory support equipment Virginia hospitals have on hand, the six regional health care coalitions that comprise the VHEMP have approximately 400 ventilator units that can be deployed to hospitals if necessary. The strategic national stockpile also has stores of medical equipment, including ventilators, that can be called upon to address emergent public health situations. Health care providers work with private vendors to supplement existing medical equipment inventories, and strategies are being developed to accommodate patients if hospital bed capacity becomes strained.
