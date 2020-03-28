We asked Aubrey Layne, Virginia’s secretary of finance, about the coronavirus pandemic and the budget challenges facing the commonwealth. Layne, a certified public accountant, previously served as state secretary of transportation during the McAuliffe administration.
When the state budget was passed earlier this month, it was based on a full-throttled economy. Now the state is forecasted to lose potentially $2 billion in the upcoming two-year budget because of the coronavirus pandemic. How will the Northam administration address the drastic change facing the approved $135 billion budget?
The governor’s introduced budget was built on the financial assumption that general fund revenue would grow. This reflected an expanding economy, and business leaders and economists endorsed this concept during the commonwealth’s consensus revenue forecasting process last fall.
He then introduced a $135 billion budget ($48 billion of which was “general fund,” or unspecified spending). It proposed to fund for mandatory spending on our students and teachers in K-12 education, for providing health care to Virginians through Medicaid, making sure all who need it have access to behavioral health and developmental disability services, and the commonwealth’s rainy day fund — so that in case of a downturn in the economy, the state is protected. The governor also made long overdue investments in early childhood education, community colleges and local social services, to name a few.
Then COVID-19 inflicted a fiscal blow on the state’s economy. Preliminary projections show general fund revenues reducing by at least $2 billion over the upcoming two-year budget cycle.
The governor will work with the General Assembly to address this fluid situation that’s still worsening. Until we have a firm grasp on the emerging revenue picture, the priority will be on core services and any new spending state and federal law require.
How will the economic downturn affect the approved raises for public school teachers, and raises and bonuses for state workers?
Teachers, support personnel and maintenance staff at our schools are stepping up to respond to this unprecedented crisis. So are state employees and their local partners. They are working around the clock to make sure treatment is available for people who need it and to provide timely and accurate information to everyone.
These individuals clearly deserve appropriate compensation for their tireless work. The General Assembly conditioned salary increases and bonuses for teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees on the availability of general fund revenues.
How will the economic uncertainty of COVID-19 — and slower tax payments to the state — affect localities around the commonwealth?
It will affect every aspect of the commonwealth, including cities and counties. The state will see a reduction in tax payment revenues, and so will localities. In addition, the amount of funding flowing through formulas for local payments (i.e., K-12 education) might be impacted. We are working very closely with our localities to identify ways we can lessen the burden. This includes identifying and reducing unfunded mandates, for example.
The federal government has moved the tax filing deadline to July 15. What can Virginia do to ease that burden for state taxpayers?
Virginia operates under a fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending on June 30, while the federal fiscal year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. This is an important difference. Extending the Virginia tax deadline to match the revised federal tax deadline of July 15 would result in $2.1 billion in tax revenues being recognized in the subsequent fiscal year. This would cause a significant shortfall in the current budget.
But we are taking steps to help Virginia filers. The governor extended the due date for certain Virginia income tax payments to June 1. Any income tax payment due during the period April 1 to June 1 can now be submitted to the Department of Taxation on or before June 1 without penalty.
Tax return filings are still due May 1. But if you are unable to file by then, Virginia offers all filers automatic extensions for up to six months. No application is required to file an extension.
How does a public health crisis challenge the state’s forecast for Medicaid spending? What factors are you paying attention to?
Funding for Medicaid comes from both the state and the federal governments. And costs go up in times of economic disruption because people need more health care. The recently passed federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides temporary fiscal relief to states, including Virginia. This will help the commonwealth in the short-run, as we monitor the initial impact of the crisis on Medicaid. At the same time, the state Medicaid department is assembling staff from agencies across the commonwealth to monitor expected enrollment and utilization increases to inform coordinated policy responses in the future.
Other than delaying tax payments, what options are being discussed to help struggling Virginia businesses?
At the federal level, new health and safety guidelines have been issued, and options include extending unemployment benefits and providing assistance to struggling businesses in Virginia.
At the state level, we’re taking the following actions:
The governor has authorized rapid response funding for employers eligible to remain open during this emergency, through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Funds may be used to clean facilities and support emergency needs.
Regional workforce teams have been activated to support employers that slow or cease operations. Employers will not be financially penalized for an increase in workers requesting unemployment benefits.
Virginia received a statewide Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Small businesses and nonprofit organizations located throughout the state can apply for a loan of up to $2 million from the SBA to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other expenses.
—Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.