Gov. Ralph Northam, left, spoke during a Wednesday news conference providing an update on the state's readiness to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

 The Associated Press

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam and state officials updated Virginians on how the commonwealth is responding to COVID-19. As of the 10 a.m. briefing, nine cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Virginia, but departments are actively preparing for future scenarios.

As a doctor, Northam preached that no two patients or cases look exactly alike. He said the state’s approach would stay flexible as circumstances change.

“Virginia’s response is unique to our commonwealth and to our situation,” Northam said.

Handling a serious public health issue requires communication and leadership. We were encouraged by the collaboration at Wednesday’s briefing, with voices from health care, transportation, education and other fields.

State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake brought clarity on each of the nine cases. Two involved the Department of Defense — one from Quantico and one from Spotsylvania County. Four cases involved trips to Egypt and a Nile River boat cruise — one couple from Fairfax and another couple from Virginia Beach. One person from Loudoun County experienced contact with a known COVID-19 case while attending Christ Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

The remaining two cases involve people who visited “Level 3 Travel Health Notice” countries — areas where transmission is widespread and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends avoiding all nonessential travel. One was in Arlington and the other was in Hanover County.

Amid the potential for the virus to spread, the commonwealth is actively adding resources and addressing best practices for hospitals, nursing homes, schools and transportation systems.

Some of the measures are preventive. Nearly $3 million worth of protective equipment has been ordered to augment an already strong stable of supplies. The state currently receives testing materials from the CDC, but capacity is being added daily through public and private labs. And every node of the commonwealth’s transportation systems has regular cleaning protocols in place, from Dulles International Airport to the Port of Virginia.

Other steps are proactive. State education officials are working with local districts and health departments to prepare for the possibility of extended school closures that would require remote learning. Challenges range from guidelines on makeup days, to waivers for school nutrition services.

There is a focus on the most vulnerable populations. Assisted living centers are updating policies for nonessential visitors. The state’s Medicaid program is considering changes to improve care for existing Virginians, while encouraging people without insurance to check their eligibility at CoverVA.org.

There’s also a vision for potential hurdles ahead. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has established a COVID-19 committee — a team of hospital personnel who regularly discuss the coronavirus. Biweekly meetings focus on “mitigating gaps in care.” Topics include facility access, workforce staffing, lab testing, outpatient care and the possible need for alternative care sites.

“It is up to all of us to step up to help keep ourselves and each other safe,” Northam said.

We agree. Follow the CDC guidelines for prevention, which include washing your hands often, avoiding close contact, staying home if you feel ill, covering your coughs and sneezes, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

In times of crisis, government leads by example. We hope and expect these preparations will translate into actions that keep Virginians safe.

