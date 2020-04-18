We asked Lilian Peake, M.D., state epidemiologist and the director of the Office of Epidemiology at the Virginia Department of Health, about the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of fighting the infectious virus. She has worked in public health for 20 years.
The Virginia Department of Health website defines epidemiology as “the study of the relationships of the various factors determining the frequency and distribution of diseases in human communities.” What factors make a place vulnerable to an outbreak?
When a disease is spread from person to person, like COVID-19, places where people are in close contact with each other for extended periods of time are more vulnerable to an outbreak. That’s especially true when people are living in the same space. If you think about your own home, when someone gets sick with a cold, other family members or roommates often catch it. Another thing to think about is how likely the people in a place are to get sick from a virus. Often, people who are healthy can fight off infections and have few or no symptoms. In a place like a nursing home, where residents might be frail and have weak immune systems, more people will get sick and their illnesses might be more severe.
As of this writing, not every Virginia locality has reported a case. Why is that, and do you think it’s a matter of time before the coronavirus appears in every county and city?
Connecting to other people is a fundamental human need. We are social creatures. When a new virus emerges that spreads easily from person to person, like COVID-19, we expect that it will eventually appear in every corner of the commonwealth. The timing depends on when it’s introduced into the community and when it’s detected.
You’ve been working for months to track the spread of COVID-19. How is this virus different from other pathogens you’ve studied in your career?
The virus that causes COVID-19 jumped from circulating in animals to people due to changes in its genetic material. That’s happened a number of times during my career; for example, SARS, H5N1 avian flu, H1N1 flu, Ebola and MERS. What’s different is how easily it spreads from person to person, combined with its ability to make some people severely ill. SARS, H5N1 avian flu and MERS caused severe illness but didn’t spread easily from person to person. H1N1 flu spread easily from person to person but didn’t cause severe illness in many people. Adding to the complexity of this virus, we now know that it can sometimes be spread when a person isn’t showing symptoms. What makes COVID-19 even more challenging to deal with is that there is not yet a vaccine or specific treatment to help keep it at bay.
Various models have projected different peaks for the coronavirus in Virginia. How do you judge these forecasts and incorporate them into your work?
I think it’s critical to analyze data and information before, during and after an outbreak to inform decision making. We use epidemiological data to understand the dynamics of the outbreak and guide strategies that can lessen the impact on the community. That is the best source of data to understand what is currently happening. We also want to plan for what could happen in the future as the outbreak progresses. When we deal with a known disease, we can use historical information to help guide our response. When it’s a novel (new) pathogen, like COVID-19, that’s harder because specific data don’t exist — we have to use what we know about similar viruses. That’s when modeling can be beneficial. Models are based on assumptions and vary in technique and inputs. A model is not a crystal ball; however, using models can help us think through possible future outcomes based on specific parameters. That helps us prepare for the possibility of different scenarios and potential outcomes. To me, a model is another tool in our toolbox.
The process of collecting data on COVID-19 involves coordination with local health departments and other entities. What are the challenges to creating consistent figures?
Health care providers are the front line of public health. They diagnose people with certain conditions and, together with labs, report the cases to their local health department. Imagine collecting information on every single patient seen by thousands of different clinicians across the entire commonwealth. In Virginia, all local health departments use the same electronic disease reporting system — the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System (VEDSS) — so we can quickly compile that information. Local health departments balance quickly investigating the report with entering the data into VEDSS. For COVID-19, each morning we publish the data that were entered into VEDSS by 5 p.m. the previous day. The downside of sharing data so quickly is the risk of data entry errors from time to time. It also means that, in some instances, the local health department might have more up-to-date numbers than the state. Using epidemiological data during an outbreak allows us to identify groups at increased risk, to provide information that people can act on to reduce illness,and to gauge whether actions put in place to control the outbreak are working. It’s most useful to look at trends and avoid making conclusions based on small numbers.
What does the state’s landscape look like for testing going forward?
Public health labs in the United States play a vital role when a novel pathogen emerges, such as COVID-19. Their highly specialized capabilities allow them to implement tests early on to identify and characterize the pathogen and to support public health efforts, including surveillance and outbreak investigations. Commercial and other private labs have the capacity to develop and deploy large quantities of tests. Their COVID-19 testing has been steadily increasing but has not yet kept pace with the demand. Rapid spread of the virus worldwide and shortages of equipment and materials have stressed this system. Testing supplies have been prioritized for states with large outbreaks to help prevent spread to other areas of the United States. Access to testing is expected to continue to improve in Virginia.
—Pamela Stallsmith and Chris Gentilviso
This is what good -- not cheerful, but accurate -- information looks like. To paraphrase Jack Nicholson, if you can't handle this approach, there's a beach in Florida just waiting for you.
