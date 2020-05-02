We asked Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), about the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges facing the commonwealth’s colleges and universities. He became director in 2012. His previous positions include serving as secretary of education under former Gov. Mark Warner and as vice chancellor of workforce development services for the Virginia Community College System.
COVID-19 has forced many segments of society to think differently. When schools began shutting their doors in mid-March, how did your team adapt to serve Virginia’s colleges and universities?
This unprecedented closing of our colleges and universities has severely disrupted the lives of students, faculty, researchers, staff and others. We appreciate the sacrifices people have made and the flexibility they have shown. At SCHEV, our team has adapted well, displaying high levels of creativity, resilience and energy. The same is true for higher education leadership throughout the commonwealth: the governor’s office, institutional leaders, faculty and staff. They embody the strength of working together. On a more practical level, we created a COVID-19 website —https://schev.edu/index/covid — in anticipation of questions and concerns from students and institutions.
High school seniors across the country are rethinking their college plans for the fall. What advice would you give them for the months ahead?
Certainly, for most graduates, pursuing some kind of learning beyond high school is in their best interest and the best interest of our communities. That has not changed. The pandemic has affected seniors in myriad ways, frustrating and disrupting what for many should be a high point in their lives. By necessity, they have had to adapt to a situation hardly anyone saw coming. I urge them to use this time to their advantage, and seriously think about their future and what they want it to look like.
In this environment, students now have an opportunity to be more intentional about their choices — the type of institution they attend, what they study, how they pay for it, and the most efficient path to a degree or other credential. Most high school graduates want further education. I advise them to take more ownership of what that looks like and to pursue it with vigor.
Our new video collage — https://vimeo.com/410271651 — is worth a look. It gives a glimpse of the variety of choices students have in Virginia.
SCHEV has tirelessly worked to position the commonwealth as the best-educated state by 2030. Does COVID-19 affect that vision?
More than 56% of working-age Virginians have a college degree or workforce credential. That places Virginia sixth in the nation. We ranked 11th just 10 years ago. The Virginia Plan for Higher Education projects that more than 70% of our population will have a degree or credential by 2030. COVID-19 has the potential to disrupt our progress, especially if we allow existing equity gaps to grow. To meet our goals, we will need to work doubly hard to welcome — and assist, if necessary — students we historically have served less well. This includes low-income, first-generation and minority students, and also older adults and students in regions of the state with lower educational attainment. If we are successful here, we will be successful for all Virginians.
What can colleges and universities do to ensure the safety and health of students should schools reopen this fall — especially regarding on-campus housing?
All of Virginia’s colleges and universities plan to fully open later this year, but only if it is safe for students, faculty and staff. Institutions are cooperatively working with one another and with public health officials to ensure that when they open, they do so in a way that not only is safe, but also conducive to learning and engagement.
While plans change daily, institutions are adapting to the changes brought about by the pandemic. On-campus housing is not the only feature that will change. Every aspect of Virginia’s higher education institutions will be different, including how students learn and gain practical experience, how research is conducted in labs, and how we participate in and view performing arts and athletics.
Many colleges such as the University of Phoenix and Strayer University already are almost exclusively online. Do you see the majority of higher education institutions following a similar route?
No. Online learning is a valuable complement to on-campus and in-person education. Many of Virginia’s colleges and universities offer outstanding online opportunities. But most of them thrive because of the experiences found on campus. Additionally, recent surveys indicate students’ desires to return to an in-person classroom setting.
The challenges of teaching during a pandemic are all too visible to most Americans. But what, if any, positive benefits do you see emerging from the current state of affairs?
Necessity, of course, is the mother of invention. We already have seen Virginia’s colleges and universities convert literally tens of thousands of courses into an online format. Faculty and students who previously had little experience or inclination for distance education learned how to do it, and that experience will prove to be valuable in a future that is sure to include increasing amounts of virtual education of all kinds.
Colleges and universities also are pursuing efforts to help Virginia recover from the ravages of COVID-19. Our institutions are tremendous assets for talent development, community vibrancy, discovery and innovation. The pandemic creates opportunities for institutions to re-examine their important roles.
What do you predict will be the longtime effect of the pandemic on higher education in Virginia?
We are in the midst of a great unwanted experiment. The full effects are not yet apparent. One big change is that more people will be conversant in technology-enriched learning, an ongoing process that has been accelerated. A second effect is realizing that preparation for unexpected events should become standard behavior. Higher education institutions — everyone, really —should accept that pandemics and other equally serious unforeseen events can happen, and will disrupt our lives and our work.
Finally, I hope one long-term effect is that more equitable educational opportunities are made available to Virginians. The pandemic has forced us to prioritize and restructure.
Let’s do it in a way that makes an excellent system of higher education even more inclusive and better able to address our educational, cultural and economic needs.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
