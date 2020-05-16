We asked James L.M. Taylor, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, about the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges facing nonprofits. Taylor has served in this position since 2015, and previously was the CEO of the United Way of Greater Lafayette, Ind.
How is our local United Way responding to the coronavirus crisis in the Richmond-Petersburg region?
We are responding in several ways. We partnered with the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia to support the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides rapid support to community organizations that are meeting the needs of individuals and families most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. We offered $100,000 in matching dollars to encourage new donations made through YourUnitedWay.org.
Our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is offering virtual tax preparation options for individuals who need help with their taxes while our physical sites are closed around the region. Our support of Virginia 211 ensures that people always can find resources to help.
We also administer the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program, both of which provide critical assistance and ensure basic needs are met all year. Since March, these programs have provided thousands of dollars in assistance to thousands of people in our community.
What have been your biggest challenges?
We have seen community needs increase and evolve as rapidly as the pandemic itself. We have worked hard to identify the areas of greatest need in this fluid situation. We have leveraged this knowledge to focus our efforts on the areas where we can do the most good for the most people. Like many other organizations, we have done this while adjusting to largely virtual communication and remote work. Our team has done a terrific job navigating these challenges to serve the community.
As a community organization, United Way thrives on being present among its neighbors. How will your mission and outreach look in a post-pandemic world?
United Way’s core work will be more relevant than ever in a post-pandemic world. Our local United Way funds dozens of area nonprofits, nearly all of which will continue to face challenges — financial and otherwise — in the months ahead. These organizations and those they serve count on United Way, particularly in periods of struggle and uncertainty. Additionally, as the nonprofit landscape begins to shift to address the long-term effects of the pandemic, United Way’s deep knowledge and experience of assessing nonprofit organizations will be more important than ever.
We’ve seen countless examples of the greater Richmond and Petersburg community coming together during this crisis. What examples most stand out to you?
In the past three months, I have seen organizations and local leaders working together in new and positive ways. United Way is based on the concept that we can do more if we work together and I think the region is benefiting from increased collaboration among governments, businesses and nonprofits.
Additionally, I have seen increased friendliness among many residents. The pandemic has opened doors for a level of support among neighbors that was not required before. There are many examples of people helping vulnerable neighbors with things like grocery shopping, sewing masks and connecting for conversation to help combat social isolation. I think it will be critical for these behaviors to continue to offset the natural anxieties that many will feel as we ease restrictions on activity.
One of United Way’s cornerstones for a good quality of life is financial stability. What resources are available for families facing unexpected hurdles in the months ahead?
This crisis has changed the nature of financial stability for many. Helping people navigate systems that they never thought they would need is always important, particularly when we are seeing so many people facing unemployment. Safe housing, access to food and other basic needs are other key elements of financial stability that are at risk for many people in our region.
On the other hand, others in better situations might even be seeing unexpected overtime income. It is important that we continue to help people understand the opportunities to pay down debt and build savings while helping those in need.
This is a huge area of focus for us. This past month, we launched a new section on YourUnitedWay.org to help people understand unemployment benefits, tenant rights and more.
So many people are forced to stay home and many are out of work. What can these folks, with time on their hands but not an extra dime to spare, do to help?
Just this past week, we launched a new virtual volunteer activity called Cards of Encouragement. This program lets United Way volunteers pass along notes of care and encouragement to the critical front-line organizations and individuals helping our community work through this crisis. There are many people out there working extremely hard and taking considerable risk to keep core functions going. Our program is a small, free way for all of us to express our gratitude from the safety of our home. We are also using this program to connect with older adults and others who are staying safe by isolating themselves.
Additionally, we continue to encourage people to reach out to higher-risk populations to see if they can provide any assistance or even just strike up a conversation. Older adults often are at risk for social isolation. Staying at home heightens this risk for seniors as well as many other people who otherwise would have interactions at work or in other aspects of their lives. Taking a few minutes to reach out to someone who might be at risk for these issues is an easy way for anybody to help.
This once-in-a-century experience we’re going through brings to mind the old saying “necessity is the mother of invention.” What are some new strategies or techniques that nonprofits or others have developed to better accomplish their missions in these challenging times?
Periods like this help us understand and remember the things that truly are important. For nonprofits, this crisis has helped us focus on the most essential aspects of our work and identify ways to accomplish that work as effectively as possible. When you are forced to strip away certain processes and operations, it presents an opportunity to truly understand which programs and services are most significant and most sustainable for the people and communities you serve.
This pandemic is forcing nonprofit organizations to reassess who they are, what they do and how best to serve the community. United Way is a resource to those health and human service organizations that need help in identifying the best ways to ensure that their mission continues.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
