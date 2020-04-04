We asked James Lane, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on public education. Before his appointment in 2018, Lane served as school superintendent in Chesterfield, Goochland and Middlesex counties.
What kind of feedback are you receiving — positive and negative — from teachers during the COVID-19 closures? How about from parents?
I think everyone, including our parents, students and teachers, understands that the coronavirus pandemic is an extraordinary public health challenge. I can tell you that Gov. Ralph Northam made the decision to close schools for the rest of the year only after much thought and with expert advice and guidance.
Nevertheless, it is devastating to have a school year cut short, especially for our high school seniors, who were looking forward to the celebrations that should be part of every student’s high school graduation. I hope our high schools will be able to provide some of these experiences, maybe in new and creative ways, for the class of 2020. It was heartbreaking to see the sad expressions on the faces of my kids when I told them school would not reopen this spring.
We have heard from parents that they are thankful we are focused on public health, but they also are extremely concerned about the impact on their children’s education. As a parent, I understand the challenges parents are facing. And I know this is even more challenging for single parents, parents who work outside the home and for parents who are suddenly unemployed.
I have been deeply impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm of teachers as they reach out to students to provide ongoing instructional opportunities. During the last two weeks, they’ve done amazing work standing up online learning systems in communities where this is practical, or delivering instructional materials in person to students without high-speed internet access.
I would also like to recognize everyone in our school nutrition programs. Their amazing efforts to keep students fed during this crisis have been nothing short of heroic.
Several components of the educational experience during COVID-19 are decided by local school districts. How do you communicate with localities to stay up to date on issues across the commonwealth?
There has been a steady flow of guidance from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), starting with when the coronavirus was just emerging in the news on the other side of the world. After seeing reports about harassment of students in other states because of their ethnic origin, the VDOE provided resources to help local school divisions prevent this unacceptable conduct.
When it became clear that COVID-19 was going to impact Virginia schools, we created a special portal on the VDOE website to connect schools with the latest guidance from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies.
I conduct biweekly conference calls with division superintendents to answer their questions about how to proceed during this crisis. I also participate in biweekly conference calls organized by the Council of Chief State School Officers that allow state superintendents to speak directly to federal officials about waivers from rules and regulations so schools can focus on keeping students healthy and connected to learning. The best decisions during times like these are made as close to the students as possible, and schools need flexibility.
Achievement on state and national reading tests declined last year. How can local school divisions overcome the instructional challenges caused by the coronavirus and raise test scores?
On Feb. 24 — 12 days before the first case of the coronavirus in the commonwealth was reported by the state health department — the VDOE conducted an all-day summit in Charlottesville on literacy and reading.
The key message of the summit — delivered by me and the national experts present — was that how reading is taught must reflect what research tells us about how children learn to read and what strategies are effective, especially among struggling students.
The summit was preceded by a series of professional learning opportunities for instructional leaders, stressing the importance of research-based reading instruction. While the closure of schools interrupted our efforts, the good news is school divisions that needed to make changes are doing so, and when schools reopen, there will be an increased emphasis on reading.
I encourage families to foster a love of reading while schools are closed. Families struggling to find interesting literature should contact their school to see what options are available.
What will happen with students who were struggling or failing? Will they be passed on to the next grade? What about students who were expecting to graduate this spring?
While decisions about promotion and retention are local decisions, schools should not retain students who were on their way to promotion to the next grade. Rather than holding students back, schools should provide options that allow students to progress, while still covering required content.
We are encouraging schools to provide continuing learning opportunities for all students, including those who were behind when schools closed. Once formal instruction resumes, schools must assess the needs of all students and provide the instruction and interventions necessary.
In addition, I’ve used my authority under the governor’s emergency declaration to waive certain graduation requirements our high school seniors were unable to complete through no fault of their own. The state Board of Education is also providing flexibility in the awarding of credits to ensure that every student who was on track to earn a diploma is able to graduate on time.
Since schools have basically lost more than half of this semester, does that mean instruction next fall will necessarily be set back a semester?
This will vary by division. Districts in Southwest Virginia began instruction in early or mid-August, while many divisions in the eastern part of the state started in late August or early September. So, while all schools were presenting instruction based on the commonwealth’s academic standards, how far along they were when schools closed will vary by region.
We have communicated to school divisions about options to inform their decisions. These include providing equitable opportunities during the spring and summer for students to learn the content not covered before schools closed. Another option is for schools to blend this content into instruction during the 2019-2020 school year.
Most of your readers have probably heard of the summer slide. This phenomenon will be an even greater challenge this fall. As school divisions plan for 2020-2021, their plans should include identifying the instructional needs of every student, and providing the instruction and support students need to get back on track. We must maintain our commitment to maximizing the potential of every student, even in the midst of this unprecedented crisis.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.