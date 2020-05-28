Normally this time of year, we especially enjoy visiting the many beautiful historic homes, gorgeous gardens and inspiring museums across Richmond and the commonwealth. As Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer of Lynchburg described the state and the season, “Heaven’s Virginia when the year’s at its Spring.”
Virginia is home to some of the most vibrant cultural institutions in the country — and for that matter, the world.
Presidential estates, nationally ranked art museums and storied sites that shed light on our complex past are among the wide variety of attractions that enrich our lives. They also bring visitors and their money from around the world to our state.
Yet these places have been shuttered, victims of the global coronavirus pandemic that also closed schools and many businesses.
For nearly three months, many historic and cultural centers have lost revenue and suffered staff reductions because of layoffs and furloughs. Closing to visitors means no money is coming in through admissions, on-site gift shop sales or concessions.
While we haven’t been able to explore these beloved venues in person, many museums and cultural centers have remained opened virtually. They’re sharing their collections online, posting content on social media and engaging with visitors through web-based programs. We applaud their efforts and creativity in remaining connected to the community.
The tourism sector in general has taken a huge financial hit from the virus. Nationwide, museums alone are losing at least $33 million a day because of the coronavirus closure, according to the American Alliance of Museums.
Though temporarily closed, the need to support these gems remains — now more than ever. Join or renew your membership to your favorite institutions. And if you can, make a donation. Let them know how much they mean to you.
Our cultural attractions spark so much joy — emotionally, intellectually and aesthetically. Help preserve these treasures: We’ll all be richer for it.
— Pamela Stallsmith
