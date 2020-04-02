The economic forecast is bleak. In the latest grim report from the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That’s double the number of people who filed claims the previous week — and that was a record. In the two-week period, nearly 10 million Americans found themselves jobless likely because of layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Virginia, the numbers are equally chilling. A record 112,487 jobless claims were filed last week, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday — a 55-fold increase since the first week of March as countless businesses have contracted or closed.
Just as COVID-19 began to make its presence felt, the General Assembly passed a $135 billion two-year spending plan that included money for sweeping proposals such as raises for public employees and moderating college tuition costs. But that budget was based on a much different — and healthier — economic outlook.
A far dismal financial picture is the new reality. The state budget hit has been estimated to exceed at least $2 billion — and who knows what that figure ultimately will be. State leaders need to adopt their own “shelter in place” approach for Virginia’s finances and be pragmatic as they look ahead to the future.
The extent of the full economic disruption remains unknown. We’re not even in recovery mode as the financial fallout is far from settled. It’s a fluid situation that changes daily, an evolving crisis that requires Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly to be realistic about the budgetary challenges ahead and take a hard look at their spending priorities.
“I want Virginians to prepare for the long haul,” Northam said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “We’re talking months, not weeks.”
As the RTD’s Michael Martz reported, the state budget will certainly be revised before the legislature’s annual veto session — which is scheduled for April 22 — to reflect both expected revenue losses and the state’s share of the $2.2 trillion federal aid package recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. Included in Virginia’s share is $1.8 billion for state government, but it can only be used to pay for coronavirus-related services incurred since March 1 — not plugging the budget.
For instance, does the state budget really need to include $25 million in bonds for a tunnel pushed by lawmakers between the new General Assembly Building and the state Capitol? We don’t think so, and hope that sort of expenditure is dropped.
Instead, to paraphrase former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, we urge Northam and lawmakers to focus on necessities over niceties and concentrate on essential services. The tectonic plates under our economic landscape keep shifting. We need to remain steady.
—Pamela Stallsmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.