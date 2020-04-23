In the United States, we talk about the need to conduct free and fair elections. But they also need to be safe — especially during this time of a global coronavirus pandemic.
The public health crisis poses unforeseen challenges to this year’s elections. Because of the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, we’re asked to socially distance and stay at least 6 feet away from one another. We’re living under a stay-at-home order. We’re told to avoid in-person gatherings of more than 10 people. Protective face masks and gloves have become part of our daily uniform if we venture outside the safe cocoon of our homes.
To contain the contagion, schools have been closed, events canceled and many businesses shuttered. And if stores are open, sometimes there are lines to enter and strict protocols to follow so not too many people are in the space.
But where’s the urgency to ensure the safety of casting a ballot at the polls, especially in a presidential election year?
The first test could come next month. Local elections are scheduled to take place across the commonwealth on May 5 — more than a month away from the expiration of Virginia’s stay-at-home order. In the Richmond region, the towns of Ashland and Louisa are scheduled to elect three Town Council members each.
On Wednesday, a proposal from Gov. Ralph Northam to push the May elections to November amid concerns of COVID-19 effectively died during the General Assembly veto session. Other lawmakers have called for holding the elections on June 16, before new terms begin on July 1. “I will review the General Assembly’s actions on scheduling local elections and announce next steps soon,” Northam said in a statement late Wednesday. The governor has already moved the June primary for congressional elections back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23.
The state Board of Elections is encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots in the May and June elections, and some localities are reporting a stronger-than-usual turnout.
But what are state officials doing to safeguard in-person voting, not just for the spring elections but for November? If they haven’t already, they need to begin this important planning to make sure Virginians are protected at the polls.
Will they provide masks, gloves, sanitizers and cleaning supplies to polling places and election workers, as well as to voters who request them? Will there be uniform signage about social distancing? Will there be a grocery-store approach to making sure people feel safe in polling spots, with plexiglass barriers to blunt the spread of contagion?
No one wants a repeat of the Wisconsin primary election earlier this month, when people stood in line for hours to vote in-person because of fewer open polling places. The state health department this week reported that at least 19 voters or poll workers have tested positive for the coronavirus — though a state official say several of those people “reported other possible exposures as well.”
Voting in person and in the same space as others reminds us of our shared belief in democracy, Jessica Kimpell Johnson of the University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative wrote in a Sunday RTD op-ed. “When we vote, we see neighbors and strangers, of various ages, religions, abilities, occupations, ethnicities, all participating in the process of keeping those in power accountable and selecting leaders who we think, or at least hope, will make good decisions on our behalf.”
Among those decisions is how to best protect Virginians when they vote or work the polls. Voting is a right held sacred in this country, a cornerstone of our representational form of government. Elections should be free, fair and, especially in these turbulent times, safe.
— Pamela Stallsmith
