Every morning, almost 1.3 million children walk through the doors of a public school in Virginia. That’s not counting thousands of other students who attend private schools or are homeschooled.
No matter where or how a child learns, growing up is challenging. Students need resources to reach their fullest potential, and during National School Counseling Week, we join the Virginia Department of Education in expressing our appreciation for school counselors.
Virginia’s Standards for School Counseling Programs show how many hats counselors can wear in one day of work. They focus on academic development, helping students tackle their classwork. They assist with career development, as kids navigate workforce choices. They address social and emotional concerns, giving children support with issues in school and at home.
As school counselors fulfill those responsibilities, they often face a volume of work that goes beyond recommended levels. The American School Counselor Association and the Virginia Board of Education advise one school counselor for every 250 K-12 students. But in some school buildings, counselors face caseloads in the 300s and 400s. Their 1-on-1 time with students can be diverted to other needs, such as lunch duty or covering classes.
In 2019, two General Assembly proposals sought to realign school counselors’ core responsibilities and reform the ratio issue. Gov. Ralph Northam signed House Bill 1729, which required public school counselors to spend 80% of their time on direct counseling of students. But impact statements warned local school districts might experience higher costs to hire additional staff to fill other voids.
Northam also signed Senate Bill 1406, which was a first step toward a gradual lessening of the ratios. But the proposal was only partially funded in the governor’s budget. Counselors adapted to the new rules budgeting their time, while continuing to work in understaffed circumstances. Northam’s 2020-22 budget proposal includes nearly $100 million toward hiring new school counselors.
To understand deficits in school support staff, look at an item this session by Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax. House Bill 398 proposes a required ratio of “one school counselor and one social worker for every 250 students in each elementary school, middle school and high school in which at least 50% of the students are eligible for federal free lunch.”
Drill down to a fiscal impact statement from the Commission on Local Government for districts across the state. To reach one counselor and social worker per 250 students, areas in need of new hires would include:
- Danville — 21 social workers, five school counselors ($1.04 million)
- Henrico — 21 school counselors ($1.56 million)
- Virginia Beach — 21 social workers, 21 school counselors ($3.91 million)
- Fairfax — 20 school counselors, 64.4 social workers ($9.8 million)
As state lawmakers work to juggle education goals and funding hurdles, National School Counseling Week is a time to recognize the work done by counselors, at the ground level. They show up every day, regardless of the resources they have.
— Chris Gentilviso
