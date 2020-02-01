For years the counties, cities and towns in the Richmond region worked singularly to find solutions to major challenges, seemingly unable or unwilling to cross municipal boundaries to forge ahead in common cause. Notable exceptions include the Greater Richmond Convention Center and the Richmond International Airport, which brought together localities in the interest of the greater regional good.
Now a proposed regional transportation authority is pending before the General Assembly, which would transform how localities across central Virginia approach this critical issue. The Central Virginia Transportation Authority would give nine jurisdictions the power to make regional decisions about transportation improvements and to raise taxes to pay for them.
House Bill 1541, sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, would levy an additional 0.7% sales-and-use tax and a 2.1% wholesale gas tax for transportation funding in Richmond; the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Goochland, New Kent and Powhatan; and the town of Ashland.
The initiative would provide an estimated $168 million a year for transportation needs in the region. Half of the money would go to the localities, 35% would be used by the authority on transportation-related projects in the region and 15% would support the GRTC Transit System.
Similar authorities exist in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. This is long overdue for central Virginia.
The region needs to be in a position to finance its growing transportation needs. Localities cite long lists of projects that include deferred maintenance, improvements and expansion. The authority would generate much-needed funding to let the region build roads, expand transit and fix other infrastructure. It is not so much about public transit as it is about transportation.
“For the region, this is a revolutionary move forward,” McQuinn told us. “It’s imperative for us all to come to the table, and take care of the region in terms of transportation challenges.” The authority would “open the door in terms of mobility” for all residents across the region.
This proposal gives localities flexibility to pursue transportation projects that matter to their communities. One of the region’s greatest amenities is the interconnectivity among cities, towns and counties in a relatively short amount of time. Our average commute is still reasonable at 23 minutes.
But our population is poised to grow, and there are already heavily-used roads in need of repairs, from Route 288 to the Mayo Bridge.
In some areas, more vertical development is taking place, with apartments near GRTC bus lines.
In other areas, seniors are looking to age in place and can benefit from door-to-door van service.
In some cases, new roads need to be built, for subdivisions with several hundred homes, or for economic development projects that can yield hundreds of jobs.
A regional transportation authority will involve compromise for every community, but the returns are worth pursuing. While central Virginia doesn’t face the same congestion issues of Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, traffic has certainly swelled in recent years as the region grows.
Perhaps most symbolically, the proposed authority marks a sea change in how local leaders are increasingly following a path of cooperation over contention in tackling regional issues. Seven years ago, efforts to include the Richmond area in the legislation that created the transportation authorities failed amid regional bickering.
“It shows you that the people who were in the seats a decade-plus ago aren’t there anymore, and the ability for us all to play in the sandbox, which has been missing in the region, from I’ve been told, a very long time,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during a meeting last week with the RTD. As he emphasized in his recent State of the City address, the authority “has the potential to be a game changer for not only our city, but also our entire region.”
We do have reservations as to the additional taxes the authority would impose on area motorists, especially on top of new taxes the governor has proposed in his transportation bill. While we believe a Richmond region united is stronger than individual localities, it is imperative that this transportation package deliver everything it promises. Working together in the public interest benefits everyone in the community. The phrase “regional cooperation” has been kicked around for decades in RVA. Let’s aim for the goal and make it a win. We urge the General Assembly to pass this critical legislation.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
