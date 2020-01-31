Feb. 1 marks the start of Black History Month, which is held to honor the contributions and achievements of African Americans. Across the nation, thousands of events will observe the too-often ignored role of blacks in our history. On television, dozens of documentaries and movies will air to help tell the story of black America. We are happy to see that just in time for the observances, the movie “Harriet” was released Jan. 28 for viewing on digital, DVD and Blu-ray. The movie, filmed entirely in Virginia, is the true story of a remarkable woman whose heroic actions were overlooked for far too long. We recommend watching it.
***
Celebrating Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 is one of this dreary month’s bright spots. Since at 1887, millions of Americans have turned their attention to Gobbler’s Knob, a little clearing in a Pennsylvania woods, watching with baited breath to see if the beloved groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, will predict an early end to winter. Local legend claims Phil is at least 131 years old and is the town’s original groundhog. In reality there have probably been more than a dozen of the furry little rodents. Groundhogs in the wild only live about six years. Lucky Phil and his predecessors probably live a lot longer. As the town’s most famous resident, he resides in a climate-controlled habitat and is fed and cared for every day. He has regular veterinarian visits and no predator worries. Life is pretty comfortable for the little woodchuck. But that’s not good enough for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Earlier this week, the animal rights group sent a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club insisting it was time to let Phil go free and start using an animatronic rodent in his place. On its website, PETA not only urges people to cease celebrating Groundhog Day, it also asks people to stop visiting zoos, marine parks and any other places that keep animals in captivity. This is the same group that took President Barack Obama to task in 2009 for dispatching a pesky fly with a flick of his hand.
******
On Feb. 2, even folks not interested in Sunday’s big game will love this Super Bowl commercial. Advertisers spend millions of dollars every year to purchase 30 seconds or more of precious airtime during America’s favorite football game in hopes you will buy their products. But a man named David MacNeil just spent $6 million to thank the veterinarians who saved his beloved dog from cancer. According to CBS News, last year, MacNeil’s 7-year-old golden retriever, Scout, was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor in his heart and given just a month to live. But MacNeil, the founder and CEO of WeatherTech, refused to give up. He turned to the University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine, hoping for a miracle. He got it. The vets tried an aggressive treatment program that worked. The dog’s heart tumor quickly began shrinking. Today, Scout is healthy and the tumor almost completely gone. MacNeil’s ad will celebrate Scout’s journey and ask viewers to donate to the University of Wisconsin’s veterinary program.
******
Remember the movie “Gremlins” about a cuddly creature who spawned dozens of small, destructive critters? The Department of Defense’s shadowy Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) wants some of those. It’s been conducting research into different types of swarming drones that could be deployed on a battlefield. Its latest research — dubbed the “Gremlins” program — seeks to develop low-cost unmanned aircraft that could be launched from a “mothership” and then recovered by the same aircraft. The Pentagon says it successfully conducted the first flight of a Gremlins aircraft in November. The test took place at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The mothership was a C-130A. According to DARPA, Gremlin drones could potentially fly dozens of missions before requiring maintenance. The drones could serve as line-of-sight communications links and be used for surveillance and targeting. It’s a good bet these Gremlins could do a lot more mischief then the furry little creatures featured in the 1984 comedy horror movie.
******
Ever get that hair-raising feeling you’re being spied on by Facebook? Well, you are. According to The Washington Post, what the social media giant is doing is a lot creepier than you can imagine. Technology columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler says the networking website has given its 2 billion members access to a new “Off-Facebook Activity” tracker. Fowler says Facebook, Instagram and Messenger no longer use just microphones to target you “with those eerily specific ads and posts — they’re all up in your business in countless other ways.” Even if Facebook’s app is closed on your phone, it is still being notified whenever you buy coffee, read news articles or visit a political website. It knows who is ringing your video doorbell and what you are buying online. And it uses all that info to bombard you with ads tailored specifically to your likes and wants. Next time you go into a coffee shop, leave your cellphone in the car and read a newspaper instead.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.