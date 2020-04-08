What can a pandemic teach us about new technologies and the fears we harbor about using them?
The need to practice social distancing and flatten the curve of the coronavirus has paralyzed day-to-day business. As public health officials recommend avoiding face-to-face contact with others, basic human exchanges and tasks have been upended.
Think of the times when we greeted an employee, gave a form of payment and picked up a purchase. Or the times we went to and from work, with strangers in a parking lot or elevator, or next to us on a bus or train. There was no thought about how far apart we were or how many people were around us.
Times of crisis force us to innovate. Virginia businesses are finding the good in the drone debate.
With the entire commonwealth under a stay-at-home order, deliveries by unmanned aircraft are expanding in the New River Valley. This past week, The Roanoke Times reported that the Wing, a subsidiary of Google, is adding new partners and greater capacity to its food and pharmacy drone services.
The businesses include big brand names (FedEx and Walgreens) and smaller operations (Sugar Magnolia sweet shop in Blacksburg, Mockingbird Cafe & Bakery and Brugh Coffee in Christiansburg). Drone deliveries won’t work in every area of our state, but customers are signing up and a void is being filled.
Beyond consumer goods and services, drones are playing a part in infrastructure needs. In a recent Q&A with Virginia Business, Tom Walker, founder and CEO of Virginia Beach’s DroneUp, explained how his company’s portfolio is adding inspections of cellphone towers, bridges, and power and gas lines. Services that once required a worker entering a facility or climbing on a roof still can be completed — with 6 feet to spare.
Concerns over the safety and security of drones persist, and as workers face layoffs, furloughs and other forms of economic uncertainty, disruptions already are high. But Walker’s broader point is worth embracing, especially if it’s done responsibly.
“Our real goal is around leveraging drone technologies to change the way things are done,” he told Virginia Business. “Not just because there’s a crisis, but because there’s a better way to do it.”
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.