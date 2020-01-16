On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed the long-awaited United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by an 89-10 vote. The upper chamber sent the trilateral deal to President Donald Trump’s desk less than a month after receiving it from the House of Representatives — where it languished for more than a year. After the president’s signature, Canada’s approval is all that is needed for passage. Senate approval of the bill comes just one day after Trump signed phase one of a much anticipated trade deal with China. Both international accords are sure to benefit Virginia farmers and manufacturers.
On the USMCA, we’re happy to see that Virginia’s two senators both voted “yes.” In a joint statement released Thursday, Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine wrote: “Expanding access to Canadian agricultural markets will open up new opportunities for Virginia farmers. Holding Mexican companies to higher labor and environmental standards will help level the playing field for American workers and companies. And efforts to streamline and modernize cross-border shipments will help the thousands of Virginia companies that already export to Mexico and Canada. This bill will help local economies in all corners of Virginia, and we were proud to vote for its passage today.”
One-sixth of Virginia manufacturers export their products to our northern and southern neighbors. Farmers, CEOs and unions across the state have praised the impact the USMCA will have on expanding markets, preserving zero-tariff platforms and ending discriminatory trade practices. These men and women have waited too long to share in our booming economy. We join them in celebrating this bipartisan victory.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.