House Democrats should act like the Transparency Caucus. Then they wouldn’t have to convene in secret, as they did earlier this week, to engage in talks that could derail much-needed redistricting reform.
As RTD columnist Jeff Schapiro described in Thursday’s edition, House Democrats met behind closed doors in a windowless, underground room at the state Capitol. That seemed an appropriate venue to privately vent divisions over a proposed constitutional amendment that, ultimately, would move redistricting away from the now Democratic-controlled General Assembly and to a bipartisan committee.
Apparently the idea doesn’t sit well with more than half the members of the caucus. That’s self-serving, and an affront to open government.
Last year, an overwhelming majority of the state Senate and House of Delegates — then run by Republicans — gave initial approval to the proposed amendment. Similarly, polls show strong public support for the idea. If passed by lawmakers this year, the amendment would go before voters in November — in time for next year’s decennial redrawing of legislative and congressional districts.
In the past, whether controlled by Republicans or Democrats, the mapmaking process devolved into secrecy-shrouded sessions designed to protect incumbents and political power. Hardly any of the drawing or debate took place in public. Self-interest reigned over what’s best for citizens.
The proposed amendment would create a 16-member bipartisan redistricting commission. Eight of the members would be legislators — four from each party — and eight would be citizens. They would create the maps. The assembly would have final say, but lawmakers couldn’t make changes.
Lawmakers face a Feb. 20 deadline to act on the measure. While there’s been some action in the House, the legislation is moving through the state Senate. End partisan gerrymandering and the costly lawsuits that ensue. Lawmakers need to stay the course, approve the amendment and send it to voters.
— Pamela Stallsmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Come on, Democrats... Don't act like Republicans... Just do it!!! ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.