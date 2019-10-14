In May 2018, Richmond planners introduced new bicycle lanes in the city. When the new bike lanes and traffic patterns first debuted on Franklin Street, they created a good amount of confusion. They also caused plenty of frustration for drivers who regularly use Franklin on their morning commute, thanks to the city’s decision to turn the street’s left lane of traffic into a “floating” parking lane. This design allows for a parking lane to provide a degree of separation to bike lanes from moving traffic, but during the busiest morning commute times, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., leaves that buffer lane open to traffic.
We must admit that at the time, we were a bit perplexed as to why the city chose one of downtown Richmond’s busiest streets, a main corridor for eastbound morning traffic, to place the new lanes. But we were assured that soon enough locals and commuters would come to understand the new rules and all would be fine. We’re still waiting.
There’s no denying the additional floating parking lanes were appreciated. In fact, they seem to have been so well-received that it appears folks have decided to use them 24 hours a day, regardless of the two-hour no-parking restrictions. For those of us who regularly use Franklin Street before 9 a.m. on our morning drive, there is nothing unusual in coming across at least one car parked in the left lane somewhere between Belvidere and Third streets. Most regular commuters have, at least once, gotten stuck behind a vehicle improperly parked in that lane before 9 a.m.
Originally, we were certain those illicit parkers were either unaware of the time or perhaps incapable of reading signs that clearly state the time limitations. But on our morning drive on Monday, after counting seven vehicles parked in the lane in the space of four blocks, we were forced to confront the ugly possibility that some folks apparently don’t believe the law applies to them.
We aren’t against bike lanes at all. We appreciate the work the city has done to expand alternative modes of transportation to residents and workers. A thoughtfully planned and connected network of bike lanes has worked well in Washington, New York and several other cities. In fact, our frustration isn’t with cyclists at all. It is with those drivers who think they’re too important to obey existing laws and with city officials who seem uninterested in enforcing those laws.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.