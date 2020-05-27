From the moment COVID-19 upended day-to-day life in Virginia, responsible uses of outdoor spaces were exempt from the government’s response to curb the public health crisis. Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 30 stay-at-home order listed “engaging in outdoor activity, including exercise” as a reason to leave your residence, “provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements.”
As we attempt to reopen businesses and adapt to the coronavirus’ presence, one of the bright spots is a determined effort to expand outdoor spaces. Now is the time to have your say in Richmond’s open streets discussion.
Earlier this month, the city announced a partnership with Sports Backers’ Bike Walk RVA program, which “advocates for comfortable and connected places” to get out and about in our region. A new survey is available, giving residents the opportunity to request an open street.
A draft spreadsheet of more than 30 possible sites is available online, with locations broken up by City Council districts. Ideas under consideration include a recreational loop in Scott’s Addition, a sidewalk extension in Carytown, and the closure of traffic lanes along the Manchester and Mayo bridges. According to the survey, the list incorporates several factors, including the city’s Bike Master Plan, the Richmond 300 Master Plan, the GRTC Transit System, traffic flow data, and health and equity indexes.
Even before the pandemic, Richmond was considering new ways to refresh its land use mindset. During his 2020 State of the City address in January, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a plan to turn 10 empty city-owned parcels into green spaces.
The initiative was driven by two statistics: 51,000 Richmonders live more than a 10-minute walk away from a park; and only 6% of city land is used for parks and recreation, compared to 15% nationally.
Those data points persist as COVID-19 has disrupted our quality of life and intensified uncertainty about how to move forward. Questions linger over the timeline for reopening schools, using public transit for everyday trips, returning to office workplace settings and other decisions that once were second nature.
But one thing is certain, as Stoney’s January address stressed: We all are pedestrians. And our city’s grid is loaded with potential for better uses, starting with more open streets. Add your two cents by taking the survey at: https://tinyurl.com/ybh32qbq
— Chris Gentilviso
