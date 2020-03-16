As more precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus were put in place over the weekend, Tara Casey realized that not everyone is in a position to stock up and prepare for the worst.
The threat of COVID-19 has shuttered schools, emptied grocery stores shelves and overwhelmed medical offices. But not all in the Richmond region have the resources they need.
Casey, a Henrico County resident, has assembled a centralized list of Richmond-area nonprofits and agencies that need help, making sure the community’s most vulnerable members aren’t overlooked. For example, this includes ensuring that children from low-income families receive meals and that the homeless have access to cleaning supplies and food.
“During these times, my mind turns to those in need whose lives are not just inconvenienced but potentially devastated by the precautionary measures and community response to COVID-19,” she wrote in an email. “I have put together (and continue to update) a consolidated list of ways for people to help organizations that have already mobilized to respond to the needs of these individuals and families. I have also reached out to friends, family, community partners to share what they know (or even think) may be available.”
Her list can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2xApmPq, and Casey can be contacted via Facebook: @tara.casey.980 or via Twitter: @legal_lou
She encourages volunteers to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect their health and safety, as well as the health and safety of those around them.
Casey exemplifies the spirit of community, encouraging us to remember those who stand to be forgotten during these uncertain days. While social distancing might close doors, let’s keep our hearts open to the needs of others.
— Pamela Stallsmith
